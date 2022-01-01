The future of hygiene for businesses: learnings from the COP26 climate conference

|
Reckitt’s Dettol Pro Solutions team, made up of virologists, microbiologists and medical scientists, worked with the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine to put together a hygiene programme tailored for this particular event.
The first stage of the programme was to identify the spots that most needed cleaning. These are usually the hotspots that people touch most frequently, such as doorknobs, phones and buttons. Eating areas are also higher-risk, since there’s a higher chance of accidentally transferring germs into the mouth.
Once the Pro Solutions team had identified the hotspots, they could put together a plan of targeted hygiene protocols for how – and how often – to sanitise different areas.
Dettol hygiene products were used as part of the hygiene protocols during the COP26 conference, from hand soap and hand sanitiser gel to disinfectant spray and surface cleansing wipes. The Pro Solutions team regularly tested and refined their hygiene programme to make sure it was as effective as possible during the conference. For instance, small, irregular surfaces are less easy to clean than smooth ones, and so they need attention regularly throughout the day. However, other surfaces will benefit more from being sanitised directly after each time they are used.
Dettol Pro Solutions can work with businesses to create a hygiene programme targeted to their unique needs.