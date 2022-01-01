How to combat physical and mental fatigue

The minerals contained in ApportAL® Numerous studies have demonstrated how COVID-19 can cause medium and long-term health issues, often referred to as Long Covid-19. One of the most common symptoms, which can last for months following the end of the infection, is persistent fatigue, also known as asthenia. This condition is common among all ages, among those who have suffered from a serious infection and those who had only a mild form. In Italy, a recent survey was conducted on around 200 individuals who have previously had COVID-19, suffered from asthenia and were advised to take the food supplement, ApportAL®. This supplement contains vitamins and minerals that help to reduce fatigue, as well as amino acids and phytoextracts for 28 consecutive days. ApportAL® works as a complete supplement containing as many as 19 nutrients, each one performing a specific action in the body. The combination of minerals used in this supplement has been shown to help support the immune system and maintain a good general state of health, especially in the case of periods of frequent tiredness and fatigue.3 These core ingredients include selenium, iron, zinc, iodine and magnesium. If you find yourself still experiencing prolonged excessive fatigue or symptoms of Long Covid-19, it is important that you investigate the underlying causes with your GP. They will be able to offer suggestions and further investigate if the cause may be more serious. To find out more about the positive effects of using ApportAL®, click here.