What are animal biomechanics?
As Dr Evil, the antagonist in the Austin Powers film series, said: “you know, I have one simple request. And that is to have sharks with frickin’ laser beams attached to their heads.” While this parody of a Bond villain might not be the obvious inspiration for a creative innovator, the maritime world has a lot it can learn from nature.
The study of animal biomechanics involves the creation of robotics that have been inspired by the natural world. From the efficient propulsion of jellyfish to examining how fish form and manoeuvre as a shoal, there is no distinction between hardware and software in nature; it’s all interconnected.
This project is about exploring the art of the possible. From real-world spidey senses that detect and process information essential to survival, to fully autonomous bio-inspired underwater drones. The question that NavyX is seeking to answer is what can we learn from millions of years of evolution?