The streaming service made for audiophiles and music enthusiasts Re-discover your favourite artists and albums on Qobuz If you care about how your music sounds, Qobuz could very quickly become your go-to for listening to music. The streaming and download service has been on the scene since 2007 and is steadily expanding. Whether you're new to the world of streaming and downloading music or have been streaming since 1999, Qobuz is a superb platform, particularly for listeners who have an appreciation for top-tier audio and the hardware to support it. Over the last few years, the service has received significant recognition, particularly by those who describe themselves as audiophiles (amongst them Neil Young). Qobuz is the only multi-genre platform to achieve Hi-Res certification – a label awarded by the Japan Audio Society (JAS).