Revolutionise. Shape. Change.

Making chemistry more accessible to all Final-year undergraduate chemistry student Symiah Barnett has used her RSC membership for many activities to make chemistry more accessible. Symiah has been a member of the RSC since her first year of university, joining after encouragement from her personal tutor. “I chose to study chemistry as a way of understanding the world around me,” says Symiah. She developed an enthusiasm for environmental chemistry by taking an internship at the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation. Symiah says, “While I was there, I had the chance to write a paper on my findings which were published in the RSC’s January bulletin. I also presented my findings at #EnvChem2020 — an event I previously saw on the RSC’s website and contacted Tom Sizumr to ask if I could speak, who encouraged me to present.”