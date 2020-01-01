The simple device that could catapult your home into the future

Today you turn off the lights and turn down the thermostat, tomorrow your home will do it for you

In Britain, homes are responsible for 25 per cent of the nation’s Co 2 emissions, and while it’s a combination of many changes that will help us achieve net zero by 2050, slashing that percentage is a big step toward that goal. The smart, connected home has many tools to help us do this, but the potential to intelligently run itself and save even more energy is the most exciting possibility, one that will transform it into the smarter home.

The first step toward creating this more energy-efficient home is to request a smart meter from your energy supplier. Electricity and gas usage equate to around one quarter of all carbon emissions from a typical home, and this no-additional-cost device allows you to see the energy your home is using in near-real time. This, combined with more intelligent, efficient tech enabled by smart meters, is the key to unlocking the way we use energy in our homes.

Once you can see the energy use, thanks to an in-home display that shows consumption in pounds and pence, you can then make changes to reduce it and save money. You can do simple things such as turn the thermostat down a bit, turn off some lights, run one less load of laundry. Currently, responding to this information can help save 5 to 15 per cent of your energy consumption (typically equivalent to £50 a year). But if this sounds like a bit too much work, there’s more good news around the corner. With the right home automation equipment installed, and with the energy data from your smart meter, your home’s energy systems could soon be able to do some of this for you, automatically. Letting you save both time and money, while helping the nation achieve its quest for net zero.

Today, smart appliances and smart heating systems can intelligently control the way we use energy in our homes. Smart appliances could soon take advantage of time-of-use tariffs enabled by smart meters to run automatically when energy is cheaper and greener, and smart thermostats can use motion sensors to know when you’re out and adjust accordingly, then communicate with your smartphone to know when you’re coming back. But tomorrow, they will be able to do so much more.