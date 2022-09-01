|
How 3D bioprinted implants are transforming medical treatment
The extraordinary development of 3D-printing technology is influencing so many aspects of our lives. It has already revolutionised the world of product design – whether it’s engineering projects, designing cars or catwalk fashion – and one day it may even be used to construct a Moon base. Coming back to Earth, one of the most exciting areas is the growing field of 3D bioprinting, where the production of biodegradable human implants is paving the way to the healthcare of the future.
Although the bioprinting of functioning human organs may be many years off yet, there are some exciting developments underway. Founded in 2013, the South Korean company T&R Biofab has been at the forefront of applying bioprinting to patient-specific implants (PSIs). As one of the world’s first bioprinting companies, T&R Biofab (Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Biofabrication) has developed a range of biodegradable bioprinting techniques for use in orthopaedics, plastic surgery and dentistry.
How does 3D bioprinting technology work?
3D bioprinting refers to the method of producing physical objects layer by layer, using a 3D bioprinter. Just like in 3D printing, bioprinting generates objects based on models produced in computer-aided design (CAD) software. It can be used to create objects to replicate human tissue, which are constructed by combining cells with other biocompatible materials such as ceramics and polymers. The term ‘bioprinting’ itself was coined in 1988 and one of the key differences between 3D bioprinting and more general 3D-printing techniques is that a bioprinted structure continues to evolve after it has been printed.
Why do we need bioprinting?
There are many benefits to bioprinting. Aside from the scientific innovation involved in artificially reproducing body tissue, there are practical benefits too. Ultimately, when organ replication is achievable, this will help to overcome the problems of a patient having to take immunosuppressants to stop their immune system from rejecting a new organ.
What type of bioprinting is T&R Biofab known for?
The technology can be used for printing implantable parts of the body such as ears, nose cartilage and bone scaffolds. Most people associate implants with silicone and titanium that stays in the body, but T&R Biofab’s products are both biocompatible and biodegradable, which encourages the body to make new tissues. The biodegradability of the implant is matched to the rate that a patient’s body generates new tissues. If a bone scaffold is implanted for a broken facial bone, it will degrade and be expelled from the body in the time it would have taken for the damaged bone to regenerate.
T&R Biofab offers a range of scaffolds, from biodegradable hard scaffolds – including patient-specific, nasal and orthopaedic implants – to soft scaffolds, including the acellular dermal matrix (ADM), which is a type of surgical mesh and cell therapy that is used for organ patches and skin treatment.
T&R Biofab’s innovations have been featured on the cover of some of the world’s top scientific journals. The company has already deployed 30,000 nasal mesh implants, around 2,000 orbital implants and over 200 patient-specific implants – via its partners at hospitals.
How is T&R Biofab making waves in tissue implant engineering?
The famous 1997 image of the ‘Vacanti mouse’, which had an ear grafted to its back, may have caused controversy at the time, but it demonstrated the possibilities of tissue implant engineering. Fast-forward to today, and T&R Biofab is using 3D bioprinting to advance ear tissue reconstruction for human clinical trials.
Take an ear implant scaffold that has been 3D bioprinted using polycaprolactone (PCL), a medical-grade biodegradable polyester material. Based on a 3D scan of the patient’s ear, this scaffold has a porous structure. Cartilage tissue is inserted into this structure to bond the scaffold with the ear’s cartilage cells. The idea is that these cells are expected to grow around the ear implant, which will in turn degrade and be replaced by the patient’s cartilage.
T&R Biofab has also shown how bioprinting can help a patient with severe deformities to the face and skull. The company created three implants for the cheek, forehead and jaw. The complex scaffold for the implants was tailor-made to prevent unwanted soft tissue from growing into the implant instead of the bone.
What is the goal of 3D bioprinting?
3D bioprinting is taking its first steps to mimicking the complex cell types that make up the human body. The ongoing challenge is to develop a technology that fully recreates the biology of human organs, which can be safely implanted for the rest of a patient’s life. While this goal is still a long way off, these innovations show that it is a possibility.
