What type of bioprinting is T&R Biofab known for?

The technology can be used for printing implantable parts of the body such as ears, nose cartilage and bone scaffolds. Most people associate implants with silicone and titanium that stays in the body, but T&R Biofab’s products are both biocompatible and biodegradable, which encourages the body to make new tissues. The biodegradability of the implant is matched to the rate that a patient’s body generates new tissues. If a bone scaffold is implanted for a broken facial bone, it will degrade and be expelled from the body in the time it would have taken for the damaged bone to regenerate. T&R Biofab offers a range of scaffolds, from biodegradable hard scaffolds – including patient-specific, nasal and orthopaedic implants – to soft scaffolds, including the acellular dermal matrix (ADM), which is a type of surgical mesh and cell therapy that is used for organ patches and skin treatment. T&R Biofab’s innovations have been featured on the cover of some of the world’s top scientific journals. The company has already deployed 30,000 nasal mesh implants, around 2,000 orbital implants and over 200 patient-specific implants – via its partners at hospitals.