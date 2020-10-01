10 of the best science books out in October 2020

Want to know what’s hot off the press? Check out our pick of 10 of the best popular science books coming out this month
10 of the best popular science books out in October 2020
Is Anybody Out There?
Dara Ó Briain
£12.99, Scholastic, 01 October 2020
The hilarious Dara Ó Briain offers scientific answers to questions such as: how did life begin? How was the Earth created? Do aliens exist? in this illustrated book for 9+ years.
Island Dreams: Mapping an obsession
Gavin Francis
£20, Canongate, 01 October 2020
Why are humans so interested in islands? Gavin Francis recounts his own island adventures, examines our relationship with the land through history and philosophy, and reveals the psychology behind our collective obsession.
A Life on Our Planet: My witness statement and a vision for the future
David Attenborough
A message from Britain’s favourite naturalist and broadcaster on the Earth, climate change and our responsibilities to the environment.
Numbers Don’t Lie: 71 things you need to know about the world
Vaclav Smil
£16.99, Viking, 01 October 2020
A book for anyone confused by statistics or dubious of data in a world where numbers seem to mean everything and nothing. Vaclav Smil’s new book reveals why diesel isn’t as bad as you think, how much food is really being wasted, what actually makes people happy, and much more.
Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Portfolio 30
Rosamund Kidman Cox
£25.00, The Natural History Museum, 14 October 2020
A gorgeous collection of images from the 2020 Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition. Take a look at some of the incredible wildlife pictures from this year’s book.
Fermentation as Metaphor
Sandor Ellix Katz
£20, Chelsea Green Publishing, 15 October 2020
A self-confessed fermentation fan, Sandor Ellix Katz has shared his love of food, gardening and nutrition with us since 2012 with his best-selling book The Art of Fermentation.
In Fermentation as Metaphor, Katz uses the lens of his microscope to show the beauty in our everyday, and reveal surprising similarities between human and microbial culture.
Funny You Should Ask: Your questions answered by the QI Elves
The QI Elves
£12.99, Faber, 15 October 2020
Have you ever wondered if it is possible to dig a tunnel to the other side of the Earth? Or about the correct pronunciation of a ‘Nice biscuit’?
The QI Elves are the team of researchers and writers behind the BBC Two panel show QI, and their vast, collective knowledge makes for genuinely interesting reading – especially for BBC Science Focus readers whose favourite section is Q&A!
The Wonder Book of Geometry: A Mathematical Story
David Acheson
£12.99, Oxford University Press, 22 October 2020
David Acheson has set geometry free from the confines of stuffy textbooks and has let loose its potential to surprise and delight. Grab your pencil, and dive in.
Gigantic Cinema: A weather anthology
Alice Oswald and Paul Keegan
£14.99, Vintage, 29 October 2020
A collection of poems, prose and writings on weather, from the Victorian theories of the death of the Sun, to its appearances and meaning as used in famous literature. Importantly, this is not just a single perspective on weather – there are ancient tales and modern science, from all around the world.
Too Much Stuff
Emily Gravett
£12.99, Two Hoots, 29 October 2020
Teach your kids the importance of ‘less is more’ with Emily Gravett’s Too Much Stuff. Perfect for the budding environmentalist, this fiction book teaches the importance of wasting less and recycling more.
