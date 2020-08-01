Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Books
  3. The Science Focus Book Club: August 2020

The Science Focus Book Club: August 2020

In August 2020, members of the Science Focus Book Club read Sunfall by Jim Al-Khalili.

Do you love to read great popular science and nonfiction? Sign up below to join the Science Focus Book Club in reading Sunfall by Jim Al-Khalili and receive:

Advertisement

What next?

  1. Head over to Facebook and join our dedicated group
  2. Let us know you’re going to be reading with us and tweet using the hashtag #SFBookClub
  3. Share a picture on Instagram of you reading Sunfall
  4. Send us your questions for Jim through our Twitter, Facebook or Instagram
  5. Tune in to a live Facebook Q&A session with Jim and Science Focus at 12:00 BST, Thursday 3 September

Professor Jim Al-Khalili is a broadcaster, author and theoretical physicist – and a firm favourite of us all here at BBC Science Focus. He’s written a number of popular science books, but we’ve chosen this month to read Sunfall, his debut novel. 

It’s 2041, and the world is forever changed when the Earth’s magnetic field begins to die. As it fails, so too does our protection from the deadly radiation in space.

All the science in the novel, from the futuristic technology to the apocalyptic event, are based on real science, as we understand it now. It’s a thrilling read, and I’m looking forward to discussing it all with you. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant

Can’t wait for our Q&A with Jim? Listen back to his episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

Tags

354-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Dr Michael Mosley answers your questions about COVID-19 © Getty Images
The Human Body

Dr Michael Mosley answers your questions about COVID-19

The Science Focus Book Club: September 2020
Books

Science Focus Book Club Underland by Robert Macfarlane

Dr Michael Mosley answers your questions about sleep
The Human Body

Sleep Dr Michael Mosley on what it is, why we need it and how to get more

The Science Focus Book Club: July 2020
Books

The Science Focus Book Club: July 2020

extract-thumbnail
Books

Men as the human default: an introduction to Invisible Women

Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on mental health and wellbeing © Getty Images
Books

Science Focus Book Club Further reading on mental health and wellbeing

Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on racism © Getty Images
Books

Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on racism

Science Focus Book Club: Further reading on birdwatching and biodiversity © Amy Barrett
Books

Science Focus Book Club Further reading on birdwatching and biodiversity