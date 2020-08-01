The Science Focus Book Club: August 2020

Professor Jim Al-Khalili is a broadcaster, author and theoretical physicist – and a firm favourite of us all here at BBC Science Focus. He’s written a number of popular science books, but we’ve chosen this month to read Sunfall, his debut novel.

It’s 2041, and the world is forever changed when the Earth’s magnetic field begins to die. As it fails, so too does our protection from the deadly radiation in space.

All the science in the novel, from the futuristic technology to the apocalyptic event, are based on real science, as we understand it now. It’s a thrilling read, and I’m looking forward to discussing it all with you. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant