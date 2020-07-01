Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
The Science Focus Book Club: July 2020

In July 2020, members of the Science Focus Book Club read Bird Therapy by Joe Harkness.

In July 2020, members of the Science Focus Book Club read Bird Therapy by Joe Harkness and receive:

  • A free extract from the book in your inbox for you to download and read
  • More science stories about mental health and wellbeing
  • The latest research into UK biodiversity and bird populations
  • An exclusive interview, livestreamed on Facebook, with Joe answering your questions about the book, 12:00 BST, Thursday 30 July.
  • Great recommendations for more science titles to add to your bookshelves
  • A community of other science book lovers on Facebook and Twitter
I have never been any good at remembering the names of birds. I still get a coot confused with a moorhen – one of them has a white beak, I know, but which? – and I have trouble telling my ravens from my rooks. But that doesn’t make birdwatching any less enjoyable for me; in fact, it means that when I hear the sound of a birdcall I am not worried about getting a glimpse of the singer, as I can simply stand and appreciate its beauty.

In Bird Therapy, Joe Harkness comments that he had previously underestimated the power of birdsong, and until recently, when the areas around my home have been quiet enough to allow the birds’ calls to ring through, I didn’t appreciate them enough either. Indeed, a study in 2017 revealed that watching birds in our gardens and neighbourhoods makes us feel happier and more relaxed, and can even ease depression, anxiety and stress.

Joe cites further research into the mental health benefits of observing nature in his book, alongside his own emotive, often witty, anecdotes.

“[Birdwatching] is a multi-faceted and multi-sensory experience that takes me away from any external worries,” he writes in Bird Therapy. “I believe that the more I’ve taken notice of and absorbed the natural world around me, the more self-aware I’ve become… This has helped me also to recognise when I’m stressed or my mood is low.”

Reading Bird Therapy is like gaining a new friend, one who trusts you with their deepest secrets and in return offers you advice and reassurance that no matter what difficulty you find yourself in, there is support and solace to be found in nature. I hope you’ll join me in reading it. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant

If you’re interested in finding out more about mental health, why not listen to our podcast episode with neuropsychiatrist Anthony David:

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

