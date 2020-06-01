Accessibility Links

  3. The Science Focus Book Club: June 2020

The Science Focus Book Club: June 2020

In June 2020, members of the Science Focus Book Club read Superior by Angela Saini.

Do you love to read great popular science and nonfiction? Join the Science Focus Book Club in reading Superior by Angela Saini and receive:

Time and time again, we see lives lost in the ultimate consequence of racism. This month, we think it’s right to shine a light on Superior, a book that looks at where scientific ideas of genetic inferiority came from and how it still impacts on our society today.

In Superior (£8.99, Fourth Estate), Angela Saini reveals that the study of racial differences continues, and that falsehoods about race and genetics never left the scientific literature.

Including interviews with historians and anthropologies, social scientists and geneticists, Superior is a critical look at 21st Century science. Dispelling myths and debunking claims, Saini’s pen is sharp as a knife. Read it, then read it again. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant

Can’t wait for the Q&A session with Angela? Listen to our podcast episode with her from last year:

Authors

Amy Barrett

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

