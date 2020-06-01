The Science Focus Book Club: June 2020

Time and time again, we see lives lost in the ultimate consequence of racism. This month, we think it’s right to shine a light on Superior, a book that looks at where scientific ideas of genetic inferiority came from and how it still impacts on our society today.

In Superior (£8.99, Fourth Estate), Angela Saini reveals that the study of racial differences continues, and that falsehoods about race and genetics never left the scientific literature.

Including interviews with historians and anthropologies, social scientists and geneticists, Superior is a critical look at 21st Century science. Dispelling myths and debunking claims, Saini’s pen is sharp as a knife. Read it, then read it again. – Amy Barrett, editorial assistant