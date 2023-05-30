Whether you're diving into a gripping thriller, delving into a fantasy, or simply enjoying a few pages before bedtime, these book lights are here to illuminate your literary pursuits.

In a world where technology constantly evolves, the humble book light has become an essential tool for avid readers. From Sherlock Holmes, working alongside the dim glow of his reading lamp, to the lumos spell in Harry Potter, reading at night has always needed a soft, focused beam.

Now, with the latest advancements in lighting technology, book lights have reached new heights, offering a range of features designed to provide optimal reading conditions and additional features. We run through our top picks below, with a few pointers to look out for.

Best Ergonomic Book Light

Glocusent Neck Reading Light

Buy now from Amazon (£16.96)

This slightly unconventional reading light from Glocusent is designed to eliminate the need for clipping it to your book. Instead, it features two arms designed to rest around your neck.

Glocusent claims that these arms are adjustable, allowing readers to find a suitable angle and tightness to keep it secure to their neck shape and size. This design is said to keep your hands free and the book in direct light, to allow you to read comfortably.

The reading light also offers a range of different light colours and brightness settings to suit your preferences. Readers have the option of choosing between yellow, warm white, and cool white lights, allowing you to adjust the light to your mood or needs.

There are three brightness levels, which may be useful depending on the darkness of the room or the font sizes. The light also features a narrow beam option, designed to direct the light towards the book and prevent you from disturbing someone sleeping next to you.

Power Source: USB

Battery Life: 80+ hours

Notable Features: Adjustable arms, narrow beam option, brightness and colour settings

Best for a Wide Beam

The Really Bright Book Light

The aptly named Really Bright Book Light features an extra-wide beam, aiming to help readers spread light across a surface. This could be helpful if you're trying to read maps, larger books, or blueprints/plans.

The manufacturers, If, state that this wider beam is often used by musicians to read wide music sheets, which may be useful for performances in darker halls or venues. The clip is said to be versatile and able to attach to a wide variety of books and thicknesses.

The light switch is designed to be dimmable, and the neck is reportedly flexible to allow users to angle the light effectively.

Power Source: 3x AAA batteries

Battery Life: Unspecified

Notable Features: Wide beam, high brightness setting

Best Panel Book Light

EreborPrints Book Light

Buy now from Etsy (£10.00)

This book light from EreborPrints is another option aimed at not disturbing or distracting those around you. It functions as a transparent screen that lies over the page and illuminates the page.

While this means you'll have to move it between pages, it may help to keep a page flat and ensure the light is mostly isolated to the page. The light can be turned on and off using a switch on the side.

Power Source: 3x AAA Batteries (included)

Battery Life: Unspecified

Special Features: Screen over page

Best Bookmark and Book Light Hybrid

Opard Clip on Book Light

Opard's book light features a more traditional design. It has a black clip-on rubber design with a light at the top that angles down over the page. Opard claim that the light is designed to cover a surface area roughly the width of a book page, limiting potential light leakage across the room.

The profile of the light is also slim, resembling the shape and size of a bookmark. This lack of added bulk means it can potentially double as a bookmark that can be left in the book without bending or creasing the pages.

The light offers four different brightness settings, which can be adjusted to suit your surroundings. There are up to three different colour temperature settings, allowing you to switch between white, warm white, and yellow lighting.

Power Source: USB

Battery Life: Unspecified

Special Features: Bookmark-esque design, colour and brightness settings

Best Premium Book Light

Mighty Bright Recharge LED Book Light

This rechargeable LED book light from Mighty Bright is made from ABS silicone, which the brand claims is both durable and flexible. They also state that this structure ensures it has a slim profile that is easy to carry and fit into a backpack or pocket.

It features two built-in LEDs that can be adjusted between high and low brightness settings. The book light also remembers the last setting you were using when powered off and on. This feature aims to help users avoid accidentally powering on to the brighter setting and disturbing anyone around them while they read.

The light uses USB charging, eliminating the need to worry about replacing batteries. There is a low power indicator to show when the light needs charging.

Power Source: USB

Battery Life: 10 hours

Special Features: Dual brightness settings, power indicator

Best Magnifying Reading Lamp

Aidapt Reading Lamp with Magnifier

Aidapt's light serves a dual purpose as both a desktop reading lamp and a magnifying glass. It features a 3.5" lens, providing two magnification options of 1.75x or 3x.

The brand claims that these magnifications allow users to work on detailed projects, read maps, prints, or hard-to-read text.

The head of the light is also capable of rotating 360 degrees with a flexible gooseneck arm, enabling users to position the light precisely around the project they're reading or working on.

It includes a flip-up lens cover designed to prevent dust and debris from settling on the glass.

Power Source: Plug-in (UK three pin)

Battery Life: n/a

Special Features: Magnification, flexible neck

What should you look for in a book light?

Brightness: Look for a light that offers adjustable brightness levels, allowing you to customise the lighting according to your preference and the surrounding environment. Light source: Book lights usually use either LED (Light Emitting Diode) or incandescent bulbs. LED lights are more energy-efficient, provide longer battery life, and produce less heat compared to incandescent bulbs. Light direction and coverage: Consider how the light is designed to illuminate the pages of your book. Some book lights have a clip-on design that attaches to the pages, while others have a flexible neck that can be adjusted to direct the light where you need it. The width of the light can also be adjustable, which may help with larger books or sheets of music, whereas narrower beams may avoid disturbing people sleeping around you. Power source: Book lights typically run on batteries, either disposable or rechargeable. Disposable batteries are convenient but can be costly in the long run, whereas rechargeable batteries can save money over time. USB rechargeable book lights are also available and can be powered using a computer, power bank, or wall adapter. Battery life: If you opt for a battery-operated book light, consider the estimated battery life provided by the manufacturer. A longer battery life ensures uninterrupted reading sessions and reduces the frequency of battery replacements or recharges. Portability and flexibility: A book light should be lightweight and easy to carry around. Look for a compact design that can be easily folded or stored in your bag or pocket. Flexible and adjustable arms or clips allow you to position the light at different angles for optimal lighting and comfort. Additional features: Some book lights come with extra features such as a built-in bookmark, an automatic shut-off timer, brightness memory or colour temperature adjustment.

Top image credit: Ed Robertson / Unsplash