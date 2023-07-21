While phone lights can be convenient, a well-designed and purpose-built flashlight can be a far more dependable and powerful option for a range of situations.

A flashlight can provide a more impressive beam distance, battery life and durability. They’re a reliable companion for outdoor lovers, photographers or videographers, engineers or other professionals.

If you’re looking for a flashlight, we’ve listed a few options below. We’ve been sure to include an option for every budget and use.

Best flashlights 2023

Best all-rounder

ThruNite TC15 V3 2403

The ThruNite TC15 V3 2403 High Lumen Torch offers an output of up to 2403 lumens, allowing for a beam distance of 223 metres. It offers Firefly, Low, Medium, High, Turbo and Strobe light modes, aiming giving you flexibility with your lighting needs.

There’s also a USB-C rechargeable system, powered by a rechargeable IMR battery cell. This means you can recharge the flashlight using the built-in USB type C charging port.

The battery level indicator keeps you informed of the remaining charge to help you plan accordingly and top up the battery when needed.

Despite the breadth of features, the TC15 V3 weighs 4 ounces (113 grams) and measures 4.8 inches (12.19 cm) in length, which should help it fit into backpacks, pockets or hook onto to belts or gear.

Dimensions: 2.7 x 2.4 cm (Length x Body Diameter)

Beam Distance: 223 metres

Battery Life: 30 days

Best premium option

Olight X9R Marauder Brightest Searchlight Torch

Buy now from Olight (£555.00)

Olight are a stalwart brand in the world of flashlights. Their X9R Marauder premium flashlight boasts a maximum output of 25,000 lumens. It features smart features such as proximity sensors that automatically reduce the output when approaching nearby obstructions.

There’s also an active thermal management system that claims to prevents damage or overheating by adjusting the output based on temperature. The flashlight is said to feature an ergonomic design with milled finger grooves, a shoulder strap and a concealable strap hole.

Olight say that the X9R is built to withstand harsh conditions. It features a IPX7 waterproof rating and an aluminium body, designed to withstand rain and heavy snow.

Dimensions: 32 x 5.6 x 10 cm (Length x Body Diameter x Head Diameter)

Beam Distance: 630 metres

Max Runtime: 19 hours

Best for maximum runtime

Olight Warrior Mini 3

Buy now from Olight (£89.99)

The Warrior Mini 3 by Olight aims to be compact and portable, measuring 4.37 inches in length. Despite its small size, it delivers a maximum output of 1,750 lumens, a throw distance of 240 meters and a maximum runtime of 100 days.

The Warrior Mini 3 is said to feature a pre-activated proximity sensor, which adjusts its output when obstructed at close range, preventing accidental blinding. However, when encountering objects like raindrops or window glass, the sensor does not interfere with the desired high mode output, designed to ensure performance in various conditions.

In moonlight mode, the Warrior Mini 3 offers a 100-day runtime, which could make it a reliable companion for extended use in low-light.

Dimensions: 11.1 x 2.3 cm (Length x Diameter)

Beam Distance: 240 metres

Max Runtime: 100 days

Best affordable option

Blukar LED Torch

This LED Torch offers a maximum output of 2000 lumens. It features four lighting modes (High/Low/Strobe/SOS) to accommodate different lighting needs and an adjustable focus.

With a built-in 1800mAh rechargeable battery, this flashlight offers USB charging, eliminating the need for disposable batteries. The battery life of up to 16 hours aims to allow extended usage before requiring a recharge.

Its aluminium alloy construction is designed for resistance to wear, drops, and impacts, aiming to make it suitable for more challenging environments.

Dimensions: ‎12.98 x 3.18 cm (Length x Diameter)

Beam Distance: Not listed (We’d estimate roughly 300 metres based on reviews and specifications).

Max Runtime: 16 hours

Best affordable option with adjustable zoom

Nebo Davinci 1000 Torch

The Nebo Davinci 1000 Torch features an LED that emits 1000 lumens of light and claims to illuminate objects for up to 299 meters away.

With four light modes including high, medium, low, and strobe, it's designed for versatility for a variety of environments. The flashlight comes with a rechargeable 2000mAh Li-ion 18650 battery, offering up to 20 hours of operation before needing a recharge.

Its anodised aluminium construction and IP67 water and dust resistance aim for durability and reliability, while the included detachable lanyard and compact size are said to make it easy to carry and use.

Dimensions: 15.5 x 3.5 cm (Length x Diameter)

Beam Distance: 299 meters

Max Runtime: 20 hours

Most portable option

Olight i16 Blue Keyring Torch

Buy now from Olight (£21.99)

The i16 Olight Blue Keyring Torch is a special edition flashlight created to commemorate Olight's 16th Anniversary.

It boasts a maximum output of 180 lumens, providing ample brightness for various tasks and situations. The flashlight features convenient USB-C charging, said to be able to reach a full charge within 100 minutes.

This compact keyring attachment is designed for everyday carry, meaning there's more space in a rucksack and you're less likely to leave it behind.

Dimensions: ‎11.4 x 3.71 cm (Length x Diameter)

Beam Distance: Not listed (estimate around 30 cm, based on specifications)

Max Runtime: Not listed

What should you look for in a flashlight?

Brightness: The brightness of a flashlight is typically measured in lumens. Consider the intended use and determine the appropriate brightness level for your needs. Higher lumens translate to a brighter light output. Beam Distance: The beam distance indicates how far the light can reach effectively. This is particularly important for outdoor activities or when you need to see objects in the distance. Battery Type: Consider the type of batteries the flashlight uses. Some flashlights are rechargeable and can be powered by built-in batteries, while others require disposable batteries. Rechargeable options are convenient, environmentally friendly and cost-effective in the long run, while disposable batteries offer quick convenience for immediate replacement. Runtime: The run time refers to how long the flashlight can operate continuously on a single set of batteries. Choose a flashlight with a runtime that suits your needs, depending on whether you require prolonged illumination or occasional use. Size and Portability: Consider the size and weight of the flashlight, especially if you plan to carry it regularly or for outdoor activities. A compact and lightweight flashlight is more portable and easier to handle. Durability: Look for a flashlight made from sturdy materials that can withstand rough handling, impact, and exposure to water or harsh weather conditions. Consider the flashlight's durability ratings such as IPX water-resistance rating or impact resistance. Light Modes: Different light modes provide versatility for various situations or signalling. Common modes include high, medium, low, strobe and SOS.

Top image credit: Marina Grynykha/Unsplash