Having the perfect mini keyboard can be a game-changer. Whether you're a pro gamer, a coffee shop enthusiast, or simply in need of a compact companion for your device, a good-quality keyboard can unlock your project wherever you are.

In this guide, we'll explore a selection of keyboards we think may be good to consider. We’ve listed some key specifications below, plus some pointers to look out for. All dimensions are listed as length x width x depth.

Best Budget Mini Keyboard

Rii X1 Mini Wireless Keyboard

This budget mini keyboard from Rii features a built-in touchpad alongside the keys, designed to ensure users don't need to carry a mouse with them when they need to get something done on the go.

It uses a dongle that syncs the keyboard to a computer to provide a wireless connection. The touchpad has scrolling arrow keys, left and right mouse functions, and the ability to function when placed both horizontally and vertically.

The keys feature media controls, which could be helpful if you need to control a presentation, play or pause music, or watch videos. However, they don't come with a backlit option, so working in the dark might not be possible.

Size: 15 x 8 x 1.5 centimetres

Connectivity: Dongle

Battery Life: Not specified

Notable Features: Built-in touchpad

Best All Rounder

Logitech MX Keys Mini

Logitech's mini keyboard is said to be designed for everyone from creatives to coders, streamlining their MX Keys keyboard into a more compact package.

It features backlit keys that use a proximity sensor, meaning they can detect your typing and fade away when you stop working. They can adapt to the brightness of your room, be adjusted manually, or turned off entirely to save battery.

It offers the ability to connect to up to three devices at once via Bluetooth, which Logitech claim allows you to switch between workflows seamlessly.

Size: 29.6 x 13.2 x 2.1 cm

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery Life: 10 days with backlit keys, up to 5 months without

Notable Features: Smart backlighting, multi-device connectivity

Best Mini Gaming Keyboard

Razer Huntsman Mini

Prolific gaming manufacturers Razer offer a smaller alternative to their well-respected mechanical keyboards. The Huntsman Mini is designed to be a portable keyboard that could be taken to tournaments if you're a gamer who needs to travel to competitions or LAN parties.

It uses Razer's optical switches, a similar mechanism to mechanical keys, but claimed to be faster, smoother, and more durable. It can also store up to five keyboard and LED settings, allowing gamers to adjust their keys for effective and personalised gameplay.

The Huntsman Mini features a profile that is 60% of a full-size keyboard, designed to be streamlined and portable. The body is made from aluminium, which Razer says provides added durability for long-term use.

Size: 29.4 x 10.3 x 3.7 cm

Connectivity: USB-C

Battery Life: n/a

Additional Features: Customisable LEDs, optical switches, programmable keys

Best ultra-slim mini keyboard

Logitech Keys-To-Go

Another addition from Logitech, the Keys-To-Go keyboard aims to be particularly portable by using a notably thin profile: only a quarter of an inch thick. It's designed to slip into a backpack, briefcase, or purse without taking up any space.

It features Logitech's FabricSkin, which is designed to make it resistant to spills or drops. This is an important feature if it's likely to be thrown around in a backpack or placed next to your packed lunch. Important to note: it's only compatible with Apple products, with a range of iOS shortcuts included.

Size: ‎13.7 x 24.2 x 0.6 cm

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery Life: 3 months

Notable Features: Thin profile, FabricSkin

Best foldable mini keyboard

Achort Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

Achort's mini keyboard features a foldable design, with three components functioning on a hinge. It claims to be made from aluminium to provide durability while remaining light and portable, designed to withstand transportation in a backpack to the office or café.

It includes Bluetooth connection and a USB cable for charging, which takes two hours to reach a full charge.

There's a touchpad included to ensure you don't need to carry a mouse. It's not compatible with iOS though, if you're an iPad or iPhone user.

Size: 12.4 x 3.62 x 0.27 (open), 6.29'' x 3.62''x 0.47'' (folded)

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery Life: 48 hours

Notable Features: Foldable, touchpad

Best budget mini gaming keyboard

MageGee MK-Mini

This mini keyboard from MageGee aims to provide a keyboard that is 60% of a full-size keyboard, with 61 keys that the brand states keep all the necessary shortcuts for gamers.

It comes with mechanical red switches designed to allow for responsive keystrokes. MageGee also claims that the keys rise slightly, providing a tilt that aims to reduce hand fatigue and discomfort, keeping them in a more ergonomically suitable position.

The keys also feature LEDs, which come with up to ten different backlit modes, including different brightness settings and dynamic lighting, such as different patterns and flashes. The keyboard comes in three different colours to choose from.

Size: 31.5 x 12.6 x 4.5 cm

Connectivity: USB-C

Battery Life: n/a

Notable Features: Adjustable LED lighting, mechanical keys

What to look for in a mini keyboard?

Size and Portability: The main advantage of a mini keyboard is its compact size and portability. Consider the dimensions and weight of the keyboard to ensure it fits your desk space, luggage or travel requirements. Key Mechanism: It’s a good idea to have a look at the mechanism of the keys, which is usually mechanical, membrane or scissor switch. Each type has its own individual feel and responsiveness. A mechanical keyboard is often louder, while a membrane or scissor switch is quieter and less expensive – checking for your individual needs and requirements is a good idea. Connectivity Options: Mini keyboards usually come in wired or wireless variants. Wired keyboards provide a reliable connection but may limit mobility. Wireless keyboards offer more freedom but require a compatible wireless interface (such as Bluetooth or USB dongle). Battery Life: If you opt for a wireless mini keyboard, battery life becomes crucial. Check the estimated battery life provided by the manufacturer and consider keyboards with rechargeable batteries. Compatibility: Ensure that the mini keyboard is compatible with your intended device. Check if it works with your operating system (Windows, macOS, Linux, etc.) and if it supports your device's connectivity options (USB, Bluetooth, etc.). Additional Features: Some mini keyboards offer extra features that can enhance your productivity or convenience. These may include backlighting, multimedia keys, programmable keys, touchpad or trackball, or customisable LED lighting.

Top image credit: Onur Binay / Top Image Credit