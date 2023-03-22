Whether you're working from home or simply looking to upgrade your PC setup, a desk is the base of it all, the part that makes it all tick. You never know, it might be so aesthetically pleasing and flat-out cool that it tempts you out of working in bed in your pyjamas (as tempting as that may be).

This is our rundown of the best desks for your home office on the market right now, with award categories to help you make the best decision for you. The options below were chosen based on in-depth research and analysis of user reviews.

The best desks for home offices

Most Functional Desk

FEZIBO Dual Motor Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk

This desk from FEZIBO is designed to provide a wide range of features, to ensure your desk is as functional as possible. It doubles as a standing desk with motors in either leg, stated to make the height adjustment safe and reliable.

The height adjustable feature also comes with sensors for an anti-collision system, ensuring the table is protected from bumps and scratches when the desk travels up and down. It can support up to 80kg and can be adjusted between 70 and 117cm.

FEZIBO also include desk hooks, pen holders and a cable management tray, aiming to keep your items as neat as possible. There is also a pull-out keyboard tray, which could help to free up some desk space.

Dimensions: W: 140 cm x D: 60 cm x H: 70 cm to 117 cm

Pros: Height adjustable, storage systems, above average width

Cons: May take up space, limited colour options

Coolest High-Tech Desk

Okoform Rectangular Heated Desk

This desk from Okoform features a discreet wooden design, but it houses some interesting tech. It’s fitted with a heating system, designed to provide some heated comfort while you work.

Okoform states the heat is directed underneath the desk, using radiant heat technology. They state that stringent CPU testing has shown that the desk doesn’t indirectly heat up devices placed on the desk’s surface.

The desk uses 260 watts, which is stated to be 90% cheaper to run than the average desk fan heater, aiming to lower the cost of heating a home office.

Dimensions: W: 120 cm x D: 60 cm x H 73 cm

Pros: Heating technology, minimalist design

Cons: Not height adjustable, no cable management or storage system

Best Standing Desk

E7 Premium Standing Desk

This standing desk from FlexiSpot features dual motors, designed to reach a wide range of heights—from 58 to 123cm. It can be programmed to up to four pre-set heights using a keypad, which also features a child lock.

There is also an anti-collision system to protect the surface from any obstructions. It’s stated to be stable and durable, made from carbon steel and with smaller gaps in table legs to increase stability.

Underneath the desk is a cable duct, designed to keep your workspace neat and tidy. It’s available in a variety of finishes: from bamboo to mahogany.

Dimensions: W: 100-160 cm x D: 50-80 cm x H: 71-121 cm

Pros: Height adjustable, cable duct, dual motor

Cons: No hooks or other storage features

Best Space-Saving Desk

Habitat Compact Folding Office Desk

If you’re looking for a new desk but are a little short on space, you may have found what you’re looking for. This desk from Habitat is designed to be stored away and save space, able to be flattened completely.

It features a folding system, allowing it to work as a pop-up table. The desk is made from a medium density fibreboard and the legs are steel, allowing the desk to support a maximum load of up to 25kg.

Dimensions: W: 86 cm x D: 62 cm x H: 84 cm

Pros: Space saving, portable, inexpensive

Cons: No cable management system, not height adjustable, max load is lower than premium options

Best Desk for Gamers

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk

Arozzi’s desk was created specifically for gamers (although its features may be useful for a wide range of functions). The entire surface is covered by an interchangeable microfibre mouse pad, which is stated to be water resistant, easy to clean and machine washable.

There are three cut outs in the desk that connect to a mesh basket underneath the desk, able to hold your cables and make them easy to manage. These cut outs also double as areas to attach monitors, and the 160cm width of the desk is stated to be enough to hold three large monitors.

The steel legs are said to be sturdy, offering stability, with four balance adjustment knobs underneath the feet designed to prevent the desk from any unwanted movement. The legs are also height adjustable up to 10cm, to fit a wide range of user heights.

Dimensions: W: 160 cm x D: 82 cm x H: 71 cm

Pros: Height adjustable, cable Management System, easy cleaning

Cons: May take up space

Best Value Desk

HOMIDEC Writing Computer Desk

This value desk from HOMIDEC features a tabletop and steel frame with a protective layer, stated to help resist impacts and abrasions, as well as aiming to be waterproof and easy to clean. It features earphone hooks on the corners, as well as a non-woven storage bag to help keep the desk tidy.

Dimensions: W: 80 cm x D: 50 cm x H: 75 cm

Pros: Affordable, storage system, different colour options

Cons: Not the deepest, not height adjustable, lightweight

What to consider when buying a home office desk?

Ergonomics vs Style

When on the lookout for the ideal desk, you can be forgiven for getting lost in YouTube and Pinterest images of productive setups with aesthetically pleasing desk layouts, steaming coffee cups, and neatly laid-out pens.

While an attractive-looking desk may help to positively influence the look and feel of your office, which could, in turn, help your productivity, it's important to consider the ergonomics of your desk. Given the amount of time many of us spend working, desks need to support our bodies properly. It's a good idea to consider a desk that fits your height, has sufficient legroom, and encourages good posture.

The easiest way to ensure this is to invest in an adjustable desk, but if it's a little out of your budget range, just ensure you check the product measurements to check it's the right fit for you.

Depth

The depth of a desk needs to provide enough space to store your computer and accessories, but shouldn't be so deep that you need to strain to reach the back.

A minimum depth of 60cm is a good benchmark to look for, but this may vary depending on your personal home office needs.

Width

Width may depend on what your specific requirements are, in terms of whether you feel you need space for dual monitors, lamps, or other potential desk items.

Height

Ideally, a desk's height should allow you to sit with your feet flat to the floor with your hands at a comfortable angle for typing—usually around 90-degrees.

Storage

If you have a lot of office supplies, a bit of storage can go a long way. Many desks come with drawers, compartments for paperwork or documents, hooks for headphones, as well as systems to keep electronics and wires tidy.