Through the buzz of modern technology, from virtual reality to artificial intelligence, it’s easy to forget the joys of some slightly more old-fashioned sources of entertainment. Remote control helicopters are a blast from the past, but many are also bursting with new features.

If you’re looking to invest in a remote-control helicopter, we’ve listed our top picks below. We’ve included options for every budget, based on in-depth research and analysis of user reviews.

What to look for when buying a RC helicopter?

Given the range of helicopters on the market, it’s important to consider a number of factors before making your decision.

Flight stability is one of the most critical features, so it's good to look for helicopters that feature gyroscopes or stabilisation systems.

It's also important to consider the range of the remote, particularly if you plan to fly outdoors. Battery life can also determine how long you can fly your helicopter before needing to recharge.

In case of a crash, which is hard to avoid while getting used to your helicopter, it's essential to have easy access to replacement parts.

Best RC helicopters

Blade Nano RC Helicopter S3 RTF

The Blade Nano S3-RTF is designed for indoor flying. It features a carbon fibre frame, designed to provide a high level of durability while remaining lightweight.

This helicopter also features high-performance rotor blades, designed to provide stable and agile flight, including acrobatic 3D manoeuvres.

The helicopter is equipped with a 6-axis stabilization system and a coreless motor, stated to provide a high level of power.

The Nano S3 also includes a 2.4GHz DSMX transmitter, a rechargeable battery, and a USB charger. Blade have a wide range of spares available online, from tail fins to main frames.

Syma X9 Flying Car

This futuristic hybrid is designed to be able to switch between driving and flying modes.

When flying, it features four blades that lift the car body off the ground, allowing it to perform acrobatic flips and tricks.

The hybrid also includes six-axis gyroscopes, which are stated to smooth out the flight. It has red and green LEDs for light effects and added visibility in the dark.

The flight time is approximately six minutes, and it can be charged using the provided USB cable.

There are dual speed modes, which alternate between fast and slow, as well as a spare set of blades and a screwdriver to cover any crashes.

Syma 2nd Edition S107 S107G

The Syma S107G is a mini remote-controlled helicopter designed for indoor use.

It features a metal frame, a built-in gyroscopic stabiliser, and a 3-channel control system, stated to provide precise movements while in flight.

The helicopter is powered by a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery, which provides up to 8 minutes of flight time.

It also includes a remote control with a range of up to 10 meters, making it easy to fly in a variety of spaces.

Laka Walkera V450D03

The Walkera V450D03 is an upper mid-range RC aircraft designed for beginner to intermediate pilots. Equipped with a brushless motor, Laka states it offers stability and agility in flight.

The 6-axis gyro stabilisation system aims to provide precise manoeuvres and keep the helicopter stable.

It also features a carbon fibre frame, aiming to strike the balance between durability and lightness. Laka states that this added durability helps the helicopter withstand outdoor conditions.

It features a 3-blade main rotor and tail rotor for lift and control, with a battery able to offer extended flight times of up to 16 minutes.

The helicopter comes with a 2.4GHz transmitter that allows for control for up to 100 meters.

Sky Rover Voice Command Missile Launcher Helicopter

Sky Rover’s helicopter comes equipped with eight plastic missiles. It can hold four missiles at once, which can be launched in pairs using button on the remote control.

There is also a headset that connects wirelessly to the helicopter, allowing pilots to fire the missiles using voice commands.

The voice control mode can also be used to control the helicopter’s flight, using controls like “take off”, “U-turn” or “smart hover”.

It features two blades, aiming to increase control and power, with a USB cable for easy charging.

Syma TF1001

This mid-range helicopter from Syma is designed to feature a similar design to a drone. It features a number of stunt functions, including 3D flips and rolls.

The helicopter is able to do take-offs and landings on the demand of one button. There’s also an altitude hold function, which allows the helicopter to automatically hover at a certain height mid-flight, using gyroscope technology keep the copter stable.

There are two speed functions, USB charging with an indicator light. The body is made from a metal alloy, which Syma state makes it durable in the event of collisions.