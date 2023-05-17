If there’s a single sport in the world that always requires a seemingly endless amount of high-tech gear, it might just be skiing.

Skiers need to be shielded from the elements, have ample protective clothing and may also want to invest in some gear to help them improve.

If you're looking to pick up some new kit, this is our in-depth list of the best ski gear and gadgets out there.

We haven't included skis, poles, or boots, which are more widely covered and are often rented. Instead, we've decided to focus on other intriguing technology you'll want to add to your wish list.

Ski Gadgets

PHOOZY XP3 Series Ultra Rugged Thermal Phone Case

We've all seen what can happen to our phones in cold weather. Exposure to cold temperatures can reduce battery life, cause screen damage, and lead to a loss of touchscreen sensitivity.

You're likely to need your phone while skiing, whether in a resort or out on the slopes. Phoozy manufactures phone cases designed for rugged outdoor conditions, and the XP3 is specifically designed to provide a thermal layer to keep the phone warm.

The XP3 is said to feature five layers of protection, including a Chromium Thermal Barrier which is said to reflect over 90% of the sun's heat to prevent overheating and damage.

Go Pro Hero 11 Black

If you fancy recording your skiing skills, it's time to get an action camera. GoPro's Hero 11 Black, released in September 2022, is considered one of the industry's top contenders.

The Hero 11 Black is said to come with significant upgrades compared to its predecessor. One notable improvement is the inclusion of a larger 1.9" sensor, which aims to increase the vertical field of view.

It's stated that the camera can support a frame rate of up to 120 fps and enable high-resolution recording of up to 5.3k. This level of quality aims to allow users to crop clips into landscape and vertical video, making it easier to adjust footage for social media or playback on a TV.

GoPro also claim to have enhanced their video stabilisation. The camera features a "Horizon Lock" feature specifically designed to keep the horizon level stable while rotating a full 360 degrees.

Go Pro Sports Kit

Buy now from GoPro (64.99)

If you're set on using the GoPro, you'll also need accessories to keep it securely in place. This kit includes mounts for your chest and poles, designed to ensure you can capture a range of dynamic angles.

More like this

The Chest Mount is specifically designed to provide stable shots, minimising excessive movement during sudden changes in your skiing movements. It offers a perspective that includes both your poles, giving a unique viewpoint.

The Pole Mount, on the other hand, is designed to move along with you. It's said to allow you to capture footage of the terrain ahead of you or shoot videos of yourself as you ski.

Carv Digital Ski Coach

The Carv Digital Ski Coach is a smart insole which acts as a ski instructor to help you learn and improve. It features 72 pressure sensors and is said to be able to track movement using a 9 axis 3D motion sensor.

This technology aims to provide precise metrics to measure your technique and ability, providing audio in real time while you're skiing. Data is also fed into the Carv app, which gives you advice after your ski session, including a an overall Ski:IQ score to measure your performance.

The insole comes in a single one size fits all, with Bluetooth battery said to facilitate up to three days of use.

Aleck 006

Buy now from Aleck (£99.00)

Aleck's wireless headphones are designed to have a slim profile that fits under your helmet. They are touted to deliver high-fidelity audio, allowing you to stream your favourite music while skiing.

According to Aleck, these headphones feature a long-lasting battery that will keep them powered throughout your entire day on the slopes.

They reportedly feature a water and sweat-resistant body for durability in outdoor conditions. The headphone controls are designed to be easily operated while wearing gloves.

In addition to music controls, the headphones offer voice-activated commands and push-to-talk communication. This feature enables two-way communication with another headphone, said to function from any location on the mountain face.

Theragun Mini

This percussive massage therapy gun from Therabody is designed to be portable and easy to fit in your luggage. It’s said to sit in the palm of your hand, weighing less than 1.5lbs.

While it comes in a smaller size, it still can reach 2400 percussions per minute at the most intense setting, with three speeds to choose from. The standard ball attachment is designed for well-rounded use on a range of muscle groups.

Therabody Wave Solo

The Therabody percussive massage therapy gun is specifically designed to be portable and conveniently fit in your luggage. It is described as compact, easily sitting in the palm of your hand and weighing less than 1.5 pounds.

Despite its smaller size, this massage gun is said to deliver up to 2400 percussions per minute at the highest intensity setting. It offers three different speeds to choose from, allowing you to customise the intensity to your preference.

Mammut Ride Protection Airbag 3.0

Buy now from The Snowboard Asylum (£475.99)

The backpack from Swiss mountaineering brand Mammut serves a dual purpose. It offers a capacity of 28 litres to accommodate all your skiing essentials, but also works as an avalanche safety device.

It withholds an orange airbag system which deploys behind the wearer's head. Mammut state this airbag system is designed to mitigate the severity of impact.

In the event of an incident, the airbag's bright orange appearance is said to aid visibility, helping to aid the wearer in signalling their location.

Zippo HeatBankTM 9s

This USB charger serves a dual function, allowing you to charge your USB-compatible device while also acting as a handwarmer. It offers six heat settings, said to reach temperatures of up to 50°C.

To help you control the charger, there are battery and heat indicator lights included. These lights provide information about the remaining battery life and the current heat level of the handwarmer.

The charger reportedly provides up to nine hours of warmth at a time, meaning you should have enough power to keep warm while out on the slopes for the day.

Thermic Heat Kit Set + C-Pack

Buy now from Cotswold Outdoor (£175.00)

While skiing, it's crucial to ensure that your extremities, including your feet, stay warm. While hand warmers can help keep your fingers toasty, it's equally important not to neglect your feet.

These specialised insoles are equipped with heating elements designed to provide warmth to your feet while you're out on the snow. The batteries are said to provide up to 13 hours of warmth, aiming to ensure long-lasting comfort during your next skiing adventure.

It's worth noting that these insoles are only compatible with Therm-ic C-Pack batteries, which are rechargeable.

Dakine BC Tool Snowboard/Ski Multi-tool

This miniature tool kit aims to provide all the tools you may need to adjust your gear while out on a ski tour.

It features Philips screwdrivers with various heads, as well as a mini wrench and a plastic scraper for getting rid of ice or snow from your equipment when needed. It’s designed to be attached to a key chain, ready for use whenever needed.

Horizn Studios H5 Cabin Luggage

Buy now from Horizn Studios (£370.00)

This smart suitcase from German brand Horizn Studios features a removable smart charger, designed to help you charge your phone easily in the airport, as well as throughout your skiing holiday. The charger is said to be able to provide power for up to five days.

The suitcase also features a coded lock to keep your items secure, which Horizn Studios state is TSA approved. The wheels are said to be able to rotate 360-degrees to make it easy to manoeuvre through a crowded airport.

It also features an inbuilt compression pad and hard shell to keep your items protected, plus a laundry bag to keep your clothes organised.

Watches

Garmin Fenix 7 Solar

Garmin's latest addition to their Fenix GPS smartwatch range, the 7 Solar, comes equipped with built-in sport apps, including a dedicated skiing mode.

In this mode, users can access Skiview maps, which provide information about ski runs, including difficulty ratings based on data from over 2,000 ski resorts.

Users can track various run details such as time, distance, maximum and average speed, as well as total descent. This information helps skiers monitor their performance and progress on the slopes.

The battery life of the Fenix 7 Solar is said to last for up to 18 days in smartwatch mode. The built-in solar-powered charging capability reportedly extends the battery life by an additional four days, ensuring that the watch remains powered even during extended outdoor activities.

Suunto 9 Peak

Buy now from Suunto (£429.00)

The Suunto 9 Peak watch features a frame constructed from grade 5 titanium, said to provide durability while maintaining a sleek profile.

With a thickness of 10.6mm, it aims to offer a slim and lightweight wearing experience. For skiing enthusiasts, the watch includes features such as GPS tracking, a lap counter, and a barometric altitude sensor.

These features allow you to measure and monitor your skiing activities, including the number of downhill runs you have completed.

Suunto claims that the 9 Peak watch can also stream music, provide wellness insights, and deliver up to 7 days of battery life in tour mode.

Polar Grit X Pro

The Grit X Pro by Polar claims to be exceptionally durable compared to its predecessors in the Grit series.

Polar claim that it can withstand water depths of up to 100 meters and can operate in temperatures as low as -20⁰C, making it suitable for various outdoor activities, including skiing.

The watch's GPS functionality allows you to visualise your skiing routes and slopes, as well as providing guidance to help you find your way back home.

Polar states that the Grit X Pro can offer up to 7 days of battery life while fully functional, designed for long-lasting performance during your skiing adventures.

The watch incorporates Polar's heart rate technology, which utilises sensor technology to provide heart rate readings that said to not be affected by motion.

Helmets

LIVALL Rs1 Ski and Snowboard Smart Helmet

Buy now from Amazon (£135.61)

Livall, a well-known manufacturer of hardware, has added a touch of modern technology to this classic skiing helmet.

The helmet comes equipped with a built-in Bluetooth wireless headset, allowing wearers to pair it with their mobile phones and listen to music while on the go.

Livall claim that the helmet's sound system is fitted with a windproof microphone that can isolate voices and music, even in temperatures as low as 20⁰C.

The Bluetooth capability also enables a walkie-talkie feature, activated by pressing the PTT (Push-to-Talk) button on the helmet, allowing skiers to connect with each other.

The helmet features an SOS alarm system that can be activated in case of an accident. This alarm is said to notify an emergency contact of the wearer's GPS location.

Giro Tor Spherical Snow Helmet

Buy now from Giro (£250.00)

This ski helmet from Giro incorporates their Spherical Technology, which is said to be specifically engineered to minimise rotational energy during impacts, aiming to reduce the risk of head injuries.

The helmet is equipped with adjustable venting, allowing users to regulate their temperature and maintain optimal comfort while skiing. This ventilation system is stated to enable airflow control to prevent overheating or excessive cooling.

Giro also emphasise that the helmet utilises vertical tuning to accommodate various goggle and head shapes. They state that this ensures a secure and comfortable fit, allowing skiers to wear their preferred goggles without discomfort or compromising safety.

The helmet features a magnetic buckle closure, designed for easy opening and closing. This convenient closure system aims to allow users to fasten or remove the helmet without it being too fiddly.

Salomon Driver Prime Sigma Helmet

Buy now from Salomon (£320.00)

Salomon's Driver Prime Helmet is equipped with a built-in visor. This hybrid design is said to avoid the hassle of adjusting your goggles or finding the right pair that fits perfectly with your helmet.

The visor is designed to enhance colour contrast, enabling wearers to better perceive and examine the terrain while skiing. It's also stated to provide 100% UV protection to help shield the eyes.

The visor is designed to be removable and replaced based on weather conditions or personal preference. Salomon state that the helmet's ventilation system is engineered to deliver a consistent and even airflow around the head.

Eyewear

Oakley Flight Deck Ski / Snowboard Goggles

Oakley's Flight Deck goggles are said to feature a curved visor, which aims to maximise the wearer's vision and field of view.

To achieve this it features a rimless frame, 100% UV protection, glare reduction, and an anti-fog coating. The rimless frame is also stated to make the goggles compatible with a wider range of helmets.

This pair of goggles is also stated to feature a flexible chassis to fit the face comfortably, plus silicone lining for a secure fit.

Vallon Freebirds Goggles

Buy now from Vallon (£94.00)

The Vallon Freebirds goggles are said to use a spherical lens to maximise the field of vision, aiming to offer a wider peripheral vision. Vallon state that this provides less glare and distortion compared to cylindrically shaped goggles.

This pair also feature anti-fog coating with an anti-scratch lens, aiming to increase durability. The pads are made from triple-layer foam, said to provide added comfort.

Bollè Shifter Sunglasses

Ski goggles are your best friend while skiing, but they can be bulky to wear for extended periods of time. While out and about in a resort or chateau, you're likely to need something a little lighter to avoid the glare of the snow.

This pair of sunglasses from Bollè features a polarised and high-contrast lens, stated to enhance colours by 30% while maintaining a white balance to keep the picture accurate.

They are also said to be fitted with rubber touchpoints that improve the grip of the glasses, keeping them on your face while you move.

Clothing

Helly Hansen ALPHA 3.0 SKI JACKET

Buy now from Helly Hansen (£440.00)

This ski jacket from Helly Hansen features three layers of fabric, which they claim makes the layers waterproof, breathable, and windproof.

It uses mechanical venting, stated to allow wearers to retain or release heat when necessary. It also features Helly Hansen's Life Pocket – a pocket designed to preserve your phone battery in the cold.

Icebreaker Mens 200 Oasis Long Sleeve Crew Top

Icebreaker specialises in merino wool clothing, a material known for warmth in cool weather. The Oasis Long Sleeve Crewe is designed with flatlock seams, which they claim prevents chafing for added comfort.

There are also underarm gussets, aiming to offer breathability to keep you comfortable during intense skiing sessions. The slim fit aims to provide a snug fit under a fleece and coat for optimal insulation.

Odlo Womens Active F-Dry Baselayer Bottoms

Buy now from Odlo (£35.00)

This pair of baselayer leggings are designed to be light and moisture-wicking. Odlo state their F-Dry technology makes them the fastest trying product they have produced.

There is also a coating of amino sugar, which Odlo call "ZeroScent", which they state limits bacteria built-up and reduces the smell of body odour. The leggings also feature flat seams, designed to reduce chafing.

Therm-ic Ultra Heat Boost Men's Gloves

Buy now from Ellis Brigham (£295.00)

This pair of gloves are said to be built for particularly cold conditions, with internal elements which provide up to ten hours of heat.

The heat is provided by lithium batteries, which are stated to be lightweight and have three temperature settings to choose from.

They can be charged using a USB cable and are said to feature a waterproof material and a leather palm for some extra grip .

What ski gear should you invest in?

Helmet: A properly fitting helmet is essential for safety on the slopes. While you could rent one and they may be bulky when travelling, it might be more comfortable and hygienic to purchase your own if you start skiing frequently. Ski goggles: Goggles protect your eyes from the sun, wind, and snow while skiing. Always look for a pair that offer 100% UV protection, and look out for features like anti-fog coating or ventilation systems. Ski jacket and pants: Ski-specific clothing is designed to keep you warm, dry, and comfortable while skiing. These garments typically have waterproof or water-resistant coatings, insulation, and other features tailored for specific use on the slopes. Base layers: Wearing moisture-wicking base layers can help regulate your body temperature by providing insulation and keeping your skin dry. Gloves or mittens: Insulated gloves or mittens are important for keeping your hands warm and protected while skiing. Some come with built-in heated options for even more advanced comfort. Other tech: It can also be a good idea to keep an eye out for other new developing technology to help your skiing experience, including heated gear, ski tracking apps, smart watches, safety equipment and many more.

Top image credit: Louis Tricot / Unsplash