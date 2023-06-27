You know what they say: fashion works in a seven-year cycle. What you once decided was done and dusted, ready to be cast aside in favour of a shiny new accessory, might just come back with a vengeance.

While wireless earbuds are truly mainstream, wired earbuds have slipped back into social media feeds. Somehow, in the most Generation Z way possible, they’ve entered the same lane as vinyl, record players, CDs and VHS and become “retro”.

While wireless earbuds are undoubtedly slick, impressive pieces of modern tech, we can understand why some favour the wired version―aside from just pure aesthetics. They’re less easily lost, often cheaper and don’t need charging.

If you’re looking to roll back the years (okay, four years at most), we’ve listed our picks of the best wired earbuds on the market. For a few of these, you may need an aux cord adaptor, as many flagship phones have cut their aux inputs over the last several years.

Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector

A true classic, the Apple EarPods are instantly recognisable and well-known in the world of earbuds, first arriving in 2001. This pair features the Lightning connector, an update introduced in 2016 after Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack on the iPhone 7.

Apple claims that the design aims to be more comfortable than a traditional circular earbud, resting inside your earlobe. Ultimately, the difference in sensation is a matter of personal preference.

The EarPods also feature a built-in remote, which allows users to adjust volume, pause, or answer and end calls. Apple claims that this latest model has richer bass and greater protection from sweat and water compared to previous iterations.

Connector: Lightning cable

Impedance: 32Ω (approx)

Frequency Range: 5 Hz – 21,000 Hz

Controls: Call and track controls, microphone

Shure SE425-CL-EFS

Shure claim that their pair of premium earbuds features two high-definition drivers that deliver accurate and natural sound. They are aimed at professionals and are accompanied by a carrying case and a quarter-inch headphone adapter.

These earbuds feature a selection of different sleeves which the brand claim provide sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise from your surroundings and helping you focus on the music.

Each earbud features a gold-plated MMCX connector, which snaps into the tip of the earbud and is designed to allow the body to rotate 360 degrees. Shure say that this ensures the earbuds rest comfortably as they are fully adjustable.

Connector: Detachable

Impedance: 20Ω

Frequency Range: 20Hz – 19 kHz

Controls: None

Sony MDR-XB55AP

This pair of affordable in-ear headphones from Sony is said to be designed to provide some added bass. Sony claim that they feature their Bass Duct++ technology, which is designed to provide a more responsive sub-bass.

The MDR-XB55Aps also feature 12mm drivers that are said to provide quality sound without distortion at high volumes. There's a remote and microphone for calls, plus four sizes of earbuds to fit a range of shapes and sizes.

Connector: Aux (L-type stereo mini plug)

Impedance: 40Ω

Frequency Range: 4Hz-24,000Hz

Controls: Remote for calls

Sennheiser IE 200

The IE 200s are a pair of premium headphones that aim to provide a precise listening experience, which Sennheiser claim is achieved using their TrueResponse transducer. It is designed to prevent distortion and keep the sound natural and unaltered.

There is also the option to customise the bass according to your desired sound, with two natural positions to choose from. The headphones also feature flexible ear hooks for comfort, MMCX connectors for adjustable positioning, and detachable cables.

Connector: Detachable

Impedance: 18Ω

Frequency Range: 6Hz to 20,000Hz (approx)

Controls: None

Shure AONIC 3

Another addition from Shure, the Aonic 3 is the smallest pair of earbuds in their Aonic line. The Aonic 3s are premium professional headphones that are also claimed to be suitable for everyday use.

They feature a single vented driver, which Shure state is designed to provide a natural, unaltered sound. Shure also claim that it incorporates their sound isolating technology to block out noise. There's a detachable 3.5mm cable that includes an integrated remote and microphone.

Connector: Detachable

Impedance: 28Ω

Frequency Range: 20 - 18500 Hz

Controls: Remote and microphone for calls

Soundmagic E11C

These mid-priced earbuds from Soundmagic feature 10mm drivers, which they claim deliver a balanced sound image. The E11Cs are made from aluminium, which the brand say ensures they are both lightweight and robust.

Soundmagic also include a silver-plated copper cable, which they claim provides higher-resolution sound. The included remote features three buttons for volume control, calls, and track control.

Connector: 3.5mm Aux

Impedance: 42Ω

Frequency Range: 15Hz - 22kHz

Controls: Volume, calls, track control

Linsoul TIN HIFI T4

Similar to the above option from Soundmagic, Linsoul's HiFi T4s feature a silver-plated cable that aims for durability and high-quality acoustics. They also feature a single dynamic driver, which Linsoul claim helps minimise distortion.

They are made using aluminium for lightweight durability and also include MMCX connectors, which are said to make them adjustable, enhance comfort, and allow for detachability.

The T4s come with a range of earbud tips and a brown leather carrying case.

Connector: 3.5mm Aux (also detachable)

Impedance: 32Ω

Frequency Range: 10-20KHz

Controls: None

Marshall Mode Earbuds

Marshall's affordable Mode earbuds feature an L-plug design, which they say offers added durability compared to other connectivity options available in the market.

They have customised drivers which Marshall claims provide balanced audio with a clear midrange. There's a microphone and remote included, along with a range of differently shaped sleeves to ensure the right fit.

Connector: 3.5mm Aux

Impedance: 34 Ω

Frequency Range: 20-20,000 Hz

Controls: Microphone, call and track controls

Why choose wired earbuds?

Sound Quality: Wired earbuds generally offer better sound quality compared to their wireless counterparts. The analogue connection provides a more stable and reliable transmission of audio signals, resulting in less interference and higher fidelity. No Battery Dependency: Wired earbuds don't require built-in batteries since they draw power directly from the device they are connected to. This eliminates the need to charge or replace batteries, ensuring uninterrupted usage. Having a wired option could even be a good backup to wireless earbuds, if you're travelling or commuting. Compatibility: Wired earbuds work with a wide range of devices since they often use a standard 3.5mm aux input. You can connect them to smartphones, laptops, desktop computers, and various other devices without worrying about compatibility issues. You can also purchase adapters, which are inexpensive, and some wired earbud options are detachable for greater customisability. Less Easy to Lose: Wired earbuds can be considered less easy to lose than their wireless counterparts. Their wired connection should keep them from falling out of your ears and makes the earbuds easier to find.

What should you look for in a pair of wired earbuds?

Sound quality: Look for earbuds that offer clear, balanced audio with a wide frequency response range. Pay attention to factors like bass, treble, and overall clarity. Controls and features: Some models offer touch controls, physical buttons, or voice commands for playback, volume adjustment, and call management. It can be good to look for a pair with a microphone for maximum clarity on calls, which also ensures you don't need to pick up your phone. Impedance: Impedance is usually measured in ohms (Ω). Lower impedance values (e.g., 16-32Ω) mean the earbuds are more efficient and can be easily driven by devices like smartphones. Higher impedance values (e.g., 50Ω or above) may require more power to achieve optimal sound levels. While this is unlikely to apply to in-ear earbuds, it's always good to check. Frequency Range: The frequency range is usually represented in Hertz (Hz) and displayed as a range, such as 20Hz - 20kHz. The lower number (20Hz) represents the bass frequencies, while the higher number (20kHz) represents the treble frequencies. A wider frequency range usually indicates that the earbuds can reproduce a broader range of audio frequencies, resulting in a more detailed and accurate sound reproduction. Noise Cancellation: If you want to block out ambient noise, consider earbuds with noise isolation or active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology. This feature can enhance your listening experience, especially in noisy environments. Some brands may include a figure in decibels (db) for how much sound they can block, which can be good to look out for.

Top image credit: Rupixen/Unsplash