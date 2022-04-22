The best Apple Watch accessories in 2022

You can upgrade and accessorise your Apple Watch in a load of cool ways now. Charging tech and protective cases can really enhance the utility of your watch, but it doesn't stop there. Your Apple Watch can now be used to operate your front door or the temperature of your hot drink.

There's also a whole range of ways to match your watch to your style, from alternative straps to metallic covers. Read on for our selection of the best Apple Watch accessories available.

Best Apple Watch accessories to buy in 2022

Anker 2 in 1 PowerWave+ Pad

Keep your essentials in one dock with this 2-in-1 charging dock from Anker. Perfect for your nightstand, the (very) handy charging station combines a wireless phone charger with an Apple Watch dock so that both can be charged at once.

The wireless pad provides full-speed 'Qi Energy' wireless charging and is compatible with protective phone cases up to 5mm in width. Plus, you can enable Apple Watch's nightstand mode while both devices charge to create a true tech station complete with the time, date and any alarms set.

OtterBox Watch Bumper

Give your Apple Watch the protection it deserves with a watch bumper. This bumper from OtterBox can help to reduce any impact from bumps, scrapes and scratches.

With the choice of a few different colours, you can easily match it with the style of your watch. Designed to be protective but also streamlined, the bumper shouldn't take up too much unnecessary space on your wrist.

Buy now for 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 from OtterBox (£16.99).

from OtterBox (£16.99). Buy now for 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 from OtterBox (£16.99).

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Maybe one of the most warming uses of technology we've seen recently, with this mug you can control the temperature of your drink straight from your Apple Watch.

Using the Ember app (on either your watch or your smartphone), you can choose the temperature and set presets for your hot beverages. It can also send you notifications for when your drink is ready or when the mug needs to charge.

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 has a battery time of up to 80 minutes when used independently, but with the charging coaster it can keep your drink warm all day.

Italian Leather Watch Band

An Italian leather strap is a guaranteed way to level up the fashionable impact of your Apple Watch. Casetify offer three different coloured watch band kits made with genuine leather sourced from Italy.

Available for all Apple Watch sizes, each kit comes with two alternative strap lengths depending on the style you're going for. Whether you want it overlapping round the wrist or minimalist and compact, you can choose what works best for you.

Buy now from Casetify (£68.00).

Elago W6 Stand

The design of this Apple Watch display dock might look familiar to some. Slotting your watch in creates the look of the infamous iPod Classic, where your watch's display works as the iPod's screen.

You can position your own charger within the stand so that when your Apple Watch is in, it charges. It's a cool retro display that'll be great for the nightstand, at the office or around the house.

Elago W3 Stand

For something even more retro, this stand from Elago is reminiscent of the classic Macintosh computer from 1984. Used the same as Elago's W6 'iPod Classic' stand, you can insert your own charger and use it as a functioning display.

Apple Watch 44mm Nike Pride Sport Band

If you're a sporty type, chances are your Apple Watch is a close companion. A band that supports the lifestyle is an important choice, and Nike released a sport band for Pride with some welcomed vibrancy.

There are coloured holes designed to be breathable when exerting yourself and the synthetic rubber material should be lightweight enough for sporty activities.

Yale Linus Smart Lock

Why not use your Apple Watch as a front door key? The Yale Linus is a keyless alternative to standard door locks, where your Apple Watch or smartphone can lock and unlock your door.

Using the Yale Access App, you can remotely grant access to visitors and guests, and you can give virtual keys to those close to you. You can also see who's been in and out the house and check whether the door is closed.

Buy now from Yale (£220.00).

Silver Apple Watch Case

This shiny, metallic-style watch case is actually made of silicon to help protect your Apple Watch from scratches and bumps. Available in silver, gold or black, the bumper can provide some protection for your watch while creating the visually-appealing look of a more traditional watch.

Buy now from Casetify (£11.00).

LAUT Steel Loop

To get yourself a steel strap without paying the full price of an Apple one, this LAUT Steel Loop is a good-looking choice. The stainless-steel watch strap has a magnetic clasp for easy adjustment, and can be installed straight onto your watch.