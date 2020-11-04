Accessibility Links

  3. Virtual lecture with Janna Levin: A black hole survival guide
Virtual lecture with Janna Levin: A black hole survival guide

Prof Janna Levin joins us on 19 November to explain what would happen if you were to fall into a black hole...

What would happen if you fell into a black hole?

Black holes are one of science’s most extraordinary conundrums. Astronomers can’t see them, they must instead look for its side effects. They can range in scale from around the size of our Sun to millions of times larger. Our own Solar System orbits a supermassive black hole, called Sagittarius A*, which is 26,000 light-years away from Earth. Anything that enters one cannot escape, yet black holes contain nothing at all.

In her virtual lecture for BBC Science Focus, physicist Janna Levin takes us (safely) on a journey inside a black hole. She explains, step-by-step, what would happen if we ever found ourselves falling into one, and why. She’ll reveal the mysteries that circle their existence, and leave you with staggering facts about the height of their influence on the Universe.

Book your place now for just £10

Following her lecture, Janna will be answering audience questions – you won’t need a microphone or webcam to join, just a keyboard to type with.

The event is available globally. If you are joining us from outside the United Kingdom, please use this time zone converter to check your local live streaming time.

7pm GMT | 11am PDT | 2pm EDT

About the speaker

Janna Levin is a Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University and Director of Sciences at Pioneer Works, a centre for art and innovation in Brooklyn.

She has contributed to the understanding of black holes, the cosmology of extra dimensions and gravitational waves. Her previous books are How the Universe Got Its Spots, a novel; A Madman Dreams of Turing Machines, which won the PEN/Bingham prize; and Black Hole Blues, the first book to describe the detection of gravitational waves in 2016. 

Janna Levin, Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Barnard College of Columbia University © ronteiras do Pensamento / Luiz Munhoz / Flickr

How to book:

This BBC Science Focus Magazine LIVE virtual event costs £10. Click here to book now.

Please note: if you have any difficulty booking please drop us a line at reply@sciencefocus.com

Event itinerary and information:

When: Thursday 19 November 2020, 7pm (Greenwich Mean Time)

Where: Live on GOTOWEBINAR. Once you book you’ll receive an automatically generated email with all information you need to join us virtually on the night.

Duration: A 45-minute talk from Janna followed by a live Q&A session.

Janna’s new book, Black Hole Survival Guide, is published by The Bodley Head on 12 November 2020

Black Hole Survival Guide book cover © Janna Levin / The Bodley Head

