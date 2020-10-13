Best smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived, and we’re here to help you pick out the best deals on smart home gadgets. Whether you’re looking for the best video doorbell to keep your home safe or a smart thermostat to lower your energy bills, we’re here to help.
Best Prime Day deals on smart light bulbs
-
LE Smart LED Ceiling Light:
£47.99£27.99 (42% off)
-
Hive Lights Dimmable B22 Bayonet Smart Bulb:
£19.99£12.00 (40% off)
-
Hive Light Dimmable E27 Screw Smart Bulb:
£19.99£12.99 (35% off)
-
Hive Light Dimmable Smart GU10 Bulb 4.8 W, White:
£14.99£11 (27% off)
-
Hive Light Cool to Warm White Smart Bulb GU10 5.4 W:
£19.00£13.99 (26% off)
-
TCP Smart Wi-Fi LED Classic Lightbulb B22 Warm White Dimmable:
£14.99£9.47 (37% off)
-
LIFX Beam Kit (International) Adjustable, Multicolour, Dimmable:
£179.99£102.99 (43% off)
-
LIFX B22 Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Multicolour, Dimmable:
£54.99£32.99 (40% off)
- LIFX (E27) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Multicolour, Dimmable:
-
£54.99£32.99 (40% off)
-
LIFX + (E27) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb with Infrared for Night Vision, Adjustable, Multicolour, Dimmable:
£64.99£37.99 (42% off)
-
LIFX Mini (E27) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Multicolour, Dimmable:
£159.99£89.99 (44% off)
-
LIFX Mini Day & Dusk (B22) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Dimmable:
£99.99£54.99 (45% off)
-
LIFX Mini Day & Dusk (E27) Wi-Fi Smart LED Light Bulb, Adjustable, Dimmable:
£99.99£59.99 (40% off)
Best Prime Day deals on smart thermostats
-
tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat (vertical mounting) – Quattro Pack:
£229.99£121.49 (47% off)
-
tado° Wireless Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+:
£319.99£129.90 (59% off)
-
tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat (horizontal mounting):
£69.99£39.90 (43% off)
-
tado° Smart Thermostat – Multi-Room Control Starter Kit V3+, includes 2x Add-on Smart Radiator Thermostat:
£319.99£129.90 (59% off)
-
tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat (vertical mounting) – Duo Pack:
£119.99£68.90 (43% off)
-
tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat (vertical mounting):
£69.99£39.90 (43% off)
-
tado° Smart AC Control V3+:
£89.99£57.90 (36% off)
-
Honeywell Home T6R Wireless Smart Thermostat:
£199.00£110.59 (44% off)
-
Honeywell Home THR0914 Wireless Radiator Controller for evohome System (Pack of 4 pcs), White:
£179.99£114.99 (36% off)
-
Drayton Wiser Multi-Zone Smart Thermostat and 2 Smart Radiator Thermostat Kit:
£229.99£109.99 (52% off)
-
Drayton Wiser Smart Thermostat Heating Control Heating Only:
£139.99£69.99 (50% off)
Best Prime Day deals on smart home security
-
Victure Smart Video Doorbell Camera:
£139.99£61.40 (56% off)
-
Hive Window or Door Sensor – White:
£29.99£18.99 (37% off)
-
Hive Motion Sensor, White:
£29.99£18.99 (37% off)
-
Bosch Smart Home Door/Window Contact:
£34.95£19.49 (44% off)
-
Bosch Smart Home Eyes Outdoor Camera:
£319.96£189.99 (41% off)
-
Swann 8 Channel Security Camera Kit:
£439.99£213.29 (52% off)
-
Swann 4 Channel 2 Camera HD CCTV Security Camera System:
£299.99£157.99 (47% off)
-
Swann 1080p Full HD Outdoor Thermal Sensing Bullet Security Cameras with IR Night Vision and PIR Motion Detection, White, 2 Pack:
£109.99£54.99 (50% off)