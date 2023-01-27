Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're discussing ChaptGPT, the AI chatbot that can create essays, poems, full movie scripts and more from a simple worded prompt.

In recent days, it's flooded headlines, with many schools in the US banning the technology. But could ChatGPT actually enhance learning in the UK? Yes, according to Sam Illingworth, an associate professor in the department of Learning Enhancement at Edinburgh Napier University. He outlines why teachers should embrace the online tool.

Alex is a staff writer at BBC Science Focus. He has worked for a number of brands covering technology and science with an interest in consumer tech, robotics, AI and future technology.

