Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're discussing ChaptGPT, the AI chatbot that can create essays, poems, full movie scripts and more from a simple worded prompt.

In recent days, it's flooded headlines, with many schools in the US banning the technology. But could ChatGPT actually enhance learning in the UK? Yes, according to Sam Illingworth, an associate professor in the department of Learning Enhancement at Edinburgh Napier University. He outlines why teachers should embrace the online tool.

