Instant Genius Podcast: How ChatGPT could revolutionise education, with Sam Illingworth
By
Published: 27th January, 2023 at 10:25
Could an AI chatbot change learning forever?
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're discussing ChaptGPT, the AI chatbot that can create essays, poems, full movie scripts and more from a simple worded prompt.
In recent days, it's flooded headlines, with many schools in the US banning the technology. But could ChatGPT actually enhance learning in the UK? Yes, according to Sam Illingworth, an associate professor in the department of Learning Enhancement at Edinburgh Napier University. He outlines why teachers should embrace the online tool.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
