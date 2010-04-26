The seven best: office gadgets

1 BEST FOR DIRTY DESKS

Henry Desktop Vacuum

A miniature version of the instantly recognisable Henry vacuum cleaner (over six million sold since 1980), this is ideal for those with a tendency to munch on sarnies, biccies and crisps at their desks. Powered by just three AA batteries, mini-Henry will whisk the crumbs away in no time, keeping those keys from sticking – brilliant.

Best price: £6.43

From: www.thehut.com

Info: www.firebox.com



2 BEST FOR COST CUTTERS

The Staple-Free Stapler

Staple-free staplers work like a hole punch, cutting out notches in the paper and folding the cut-out strip back through the holes to join the pieces together. They’ve actually been around for over 100 years, but there’s a reason they’ve never caught on – they don’t work very well. Still, at least you’ll never run out of staples…

Best price: £3.81

From: www.thinkgeek.com

Info: www.thinkgeek.com



3 BEST FOR TECH HEADS

USBCell batteries

At first we thought this was yet another novelty USB stick, but it’s actually a rechargeable AA battery that draws its power from your USB port. Your bike lights or TV remote need never run out of juice again. Just plug the batteries into a spare port when you get to work, and they’ll be recharged when you leave.

Best price: £8.99

From: www.mx2.com

Info: www.usbcell.com



4 BEST FOR STRESSED EXECS

NeoCube

NeoCube consists of 216 tiny spherical rare-earth magnets, which you manipulate to form a huge variety of different shapes. Anything much more than simple chains and wristbands proved beyond Team Focus, let alone the grail-like cube, but we’ll keep trying… Utterly pointless, but by far the most addictive ‘stress-buster’ around.

Best price: £19.99

From: http://bit.ly/LAIrs

Info: www.theneocube.com



5 BEST FOR CHOCOHOLICS

Choculator

Is having a calculator that looks and smells like a chocolate bar a comfort in those long choc-less hours? Or does it merely add to the torment? Either way, the Choculator functions perfectly well as a basic desktop calculator – and it’s solar-powered, thus minimising damage to your carbon footprint as well as your waistline.

Best price: £2.99

From: www.play.com

Info: http://bit.ly/XdQFS



6 BEST FOR MUCKY KEYBOARDS

Cyber Clean

Anyone who grew up in the ’70s remembers Silly Putty, the squidgy clay-like substance. Here’s a grown-up version: just stick a wad of this ‘electronics cleaning putty’ on your keyboard, press down and peel it off, and it’ll take all the gunk with it. The Phone Sanitisers’ Union is up in arms…

Best price: £7.99

From: www.firebox.com

Info: www.firebox.com



7 BEST FOR ECO-WARRIORS

Eco-Button

PCs running Windows have four sleep modes, but most default to the ‘lightest’. This USB sleep button’s software ‘re-educates’ your computer to go into the deeper S3 mode rather than the S1 default, saving more power. We’re a tad sceptical about the claimed savings of £50 and 135kg of CO2 per year, but it’s a neat idea all the same.

Best price: £9.99

From: www.play.com

Info: www.eco-button.com

