Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Future Technology
  3. Black Friday video doorbell deals 2020: Ring, Nest and Eufy
Black Friday video doorbell deals 2020: Ring, Nest and Eufy © Getty Images

Black Friday video doorbell deals 2020: Ring, Nest and Eufy

We've found the best deals on our favourite video doorbells.

  All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This guide contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27 November, on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, many retailers start offering deals in plenty of time before the day.

Advertisement

This isn’t your only chance to get a good deal: Cyber Monday follows just three days later on 30 November.

Best Black Friday video doorbell deals

Looking for help with choosing your new doorbell? Check out our list of the best video doorbells.

Google Nest Black Friday deals

Google Nest Hello 2

The Google Nest Hello is quite pricey, but if money’s no object, we can heartily recommend it.

Argos

John Lewis

Currys

Eufy Black Friday deals

Eufy Video Doorbell 2K
Eufy Video Doorbell 2K

We think the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K is the best smart doorbell for privacy.

Amazon UK

Eufylife.com

Ring Black Friday deals

Ring Video Doorbell Pro
Ring Video Doorbell Pro

We like a lot of Ring’s products. The Ring Video Doorbell is the best smart doorbell on a budget, and the Ring Door View Cam is great for renters and flat dwellers. For an excellent battery-powered doorbell, try the Ring 3 Plus, and the Ring Pro is a great choice for a plug-in doorbell.

Amazon UK

Argos

John Lewis

Advertisement

Currys

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

The cool gadgets list - May 2017
Future Technology

The cool gadgets list – May 2017

27 best science and tech gifts for 2020 © Getty Images
Future Technology

27 best science and tech gifts for 2020

Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more © Getty Images
Future Technology

Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more

Vaux Amazon Echo Dot speaker
Future Technology

The cool gadgets list – July 2017

Best smart speakers to buy in 2020
Future Technology

Best smart speakers to buy in 2020

Nintendo Labo
Future Technology

The cool gadgets list – January 2018

The 7 best: office gadgets © Getty Images
Future Technology

The seven best: office gadgets

Sony reveals PS5 console (Sony/PA)
Science news

Sony unveils next-generation PS5 gaming console