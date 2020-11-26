Black Friday video doorbell deals 2020: Ring, Nest and Eufy

When is Black Friday 2020?
Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27 November, on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, many retailers start offering deals in plenty of time before the day.
This isn’t your only chance to get a good deal: Cyber Monday follows just three days later on 30 November.
Best Black Friday video doorbell deals
Looking for help with choosing your new doorbell? Check out our list of the best video doorbells.
Google Nest Black Friday deals
The Google Nest Hello is quite pricey, but if money’s no object, we can heartily recommend it.
Argos
-
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell:
£229.00£149.00 (Save £80)
John Lewis
-
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell:
£205.00£149.00 (Save £56)
Currys
-
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell:
£229.00£149.00 (Save £80)
Eufy Black Friday deals
We think the Eufy Video Doorbell 2K is the best smart doorbell for privacy.
Amazon UK
-
Eufy Video Doorbell 2K (Battery-Powered):
£179.99£124.99 (Save £55)
Eufylife.com
-
Eufy Video Doorbell 2K (Battery-Powered):
£179.99£124.99 (Save £55)
-
Eufy Video Doorbell 1080p (Battery-Powered):
£129.99£79.99 (Save £50)
Ring Black Friday deals
We like a lot of Ring’s products. The Ring Video Doorbell is the best smart doorbell on a budget, and the Ring Door View Cam is great for renters and flat dwellers. For an excellent battery-powered doorbell, try the Ring 3 Plus, and the Ring Pro is a great choice for a plug-in doorbell.
Amazon UK
-
Ring Door View Cam:
£119.00£79.00 (Save £40)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus:
£199.00£129.00 (Save £70)
-
Ring Video Doorbell Pro Hardwired:
£229.00£149.00 (Save £80)
Argos
-
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):
£89.00£59.00 (Save £30)
-
Ring Video Doorbell Pro:
£229.00£149.00 (Save £80)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3:
£179.00£119.00 (Save £60)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Chime Bundle:
£189.00£129.00 (Save £60)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus:
£199.00£129.00 (Save £70)
John Lewis
-
Ring Door View Cam:
£103.00£74.00 (Save £29)
-
Ring Smart Video Doorbell Pro:
£219.00£139.00 (Save £80)
-
Ring Smart Video Doorbell 3:
£179.00£119.00 (Save £60)
-
Ring Smart Video Doorbell 3 Plus:
£169.00£129.00 (Save £40)
Currys
-
Ring Door View Cam:
£119.00£67.99 (Save £51.01)
-
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen):
£89.00£59.00 (Save £30)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3:
£179.00£119.00 (Save £60)
-
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus:
£199.00£129.00 (Save £70)