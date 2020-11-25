Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27 November, on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, many retailers start offering deals in plenty of time before the day.

This isn’t your only chance to get a good deal: Cyber Monday follows just three days later on 30 November.

Best early Black Friday wireless earbud deals

Looking for help with choosing your new headphones? Check out our list of the best wireless earbuds.

Jabra Black Friday deals

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is our choice for the best earbuds for fitness, but there are plenty of other true wireless headphones available from Jabra, including the Elite 75t, Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t.

Apple AirPods deals

We chose the Apple AirPods Pro as our overall favourites, but there are deals on the original AirPods for those on a lower budget.

Sony deals

We think the Sony WF–SP800N earbuds are the best choice for people who are passionate about audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Spend a lot of time on the go? We found that Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were the best choice for battery life.

