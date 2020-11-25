Accessibility Links

  3. Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more
Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more © Getty Images

Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more

We've found the best deals on our favourite wireless earbuds.

  All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This guide contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27 November, on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, many retailers start offering deals in plenty of time before the day.

This isn’t your only chance to get a good deal: Cyber Monday follows just three days later on 30 November.

Best early Black Friday wireless earbud deals

Looking for help with choosing your new headphones? Check out our list of the best wireless earbuds.

Jabra Black Friday deals

Jabra Elite Active 75t

The Jabra Elite Active 75t is our choice for the best earbuds for fitness, but there are plenty of other true wireless headphones available from Jabra, including the Elite 75t, Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t.

Amazon UK

Currys

John Lewis

Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods Pro

We chose the Apple AirPods Pro as our overall favourites, but there are deals on the original AirPods for those on a lower budget.

John Lewis

Sony deals

Sony WF-SP800N (best wireless earbuds)

We think the Sony WF–SP800N earbuds are the best choice for people who are passionate about audio.

Amazon UK

John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (best wireless earbuds)

Spend a lot of time on the go? We found that Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were the best choice for battery life.

Argos

Currys

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

