Black Friday wireless earbud deals 2020: Apple, Sony and more

When is Black Friday 2020?
Black Friday 2020 takes place on Friday 27 November, on the day after Thanksgiving in the US. However, many retailers start offering deals in plenty of time before the day.
This isn’t your only chance to get a good deal: Cyber Monday follows just three days later on 30 November.
Best early Black Friday wireless earbud deals
Jabra Black Friday deals
The Jabra Elite Active 75t is our choice for the best earbuds for fitness, but there are plenty of other true wireless headphones available from Jabra, including the Elite 75t, Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t.
Amazon UK
Jabra Elite 75t:
£169.99£129.00 (24% off)
Jabra Elite Active 65t:
£139.00£99.00 (29% off)
Jabra Elite 65t:
£149.99£79.00 (47% off)
Currys
Jabra Elite 75t:
£169.99£129.00 (24% off)
Jabra Elite Active 65t:
£139.00£99.00 (29% off)
Jabra Elite 65t:
£149.99£79.00 (47% off)
John Lewis
Jabra Elite 75t:
£168.99£129.99 (£39 off)
Jabra Elite Active 65t:
£148.00£99.00 (£49 off)
Jabra Elite 65t:
£119.99£79.99 (£40 off)
Apple AirPods deals
We chose the Apple AirPods Pro as our overall favourites, but there are deals on the original AirPods for those on a lower budget.
John Lewis
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case:
£219.00£199.00 (£20 off)
2019 Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case:
£160.00£157.00 (£12 off)
2019 Apple AirPods with Charging Case:
£136.50£124.49 (£12 off)
Sony deals
We think the Sony WF–SP800N earbuds are the best choice for people who are passionate about audio.
Amazon UK
Sony WF-SP800N:
£140.00£129.00 (8% off)
Sony WF-1000XM3:
£220.o0£149.00 (32% off)
Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass:
£89.00£59.99 (34% off)
John Lewis
Sony WF-SP800N:
£140.99£129.00 (£11 off)
Sony WF-1000XM3:
£169.00£149.00 (£20 off)
Sony WF-XB700 Extra Bass:
£89.00£59.99 (£30 off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds deals
Spend a lot of time on the go? We found that Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were the best choice for battery life.
Argos
Samsung Galaxy Buds+:
£159.00£129.00 (£30 off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:
£179.00£159.00 (£20 off)
Currys
Samsung Galaxy Buds+:
£159.00£129.00 (£30 off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:
£179.00£159.00 (£20 off)
Samsung Galaxy Buds:
£119.00£89.99 (£30 off)