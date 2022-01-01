How 3D bioprinted implants are transforming medical treatment

What type of bioprinting is T&R Biofab known for?

The technology can be used for printing implantable parts of the body such as ears, nose cartilage and bone scaffolds. Most people associate implants with silicone and titanium that stay in the body, but T&R Biofab’s implants are biocompatible, biodegradable and regenerative. These implants possess a technology that signals the body to make new tissues and repair itself. The biodegradability of the implant is matched to the rate that a patient’s body generates new tissues. If a bone scaffold is implanted for a broken facial bone, it will degrade and be expelled from the body in the time it would have taken for the damaged bone to regenerate. T&R Biofab offers a range of scaffolds, from biodegradable hard scaffolds – including patient-specific, nasal and orthopedic implants – to soft scaffolds, including the acellular dermal matrix (ADM), which is a type of surgical mesh that is used as repair and reinforcement of soft tissues where weakness exists. T&R Biofab’s technologies have been featured in more than 200 scientific publications, and appeared on the cover of some of the world’s top scientific journals, including Advanced Materials and Small. As of 2022, surgeons have fitted 30,000 nasal mesh implants, around 2,000 orbital implants and over 300 patient-specific implants into people.