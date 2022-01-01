|
Advertisement feature
How 3D bioprinted implants are transforming medical treatment
The extraordinary development of 3D-printing technology is influencing so many aspects of our lives. It has already revolutionized the world of product design – whether it’s engineering projects, designing cars or catwalk fashion – and one day it may even be used to construct a Moon base. Coming back to Earth, one of the most exciting areas is the growing field of 3D bioprinting, where the production of biodegradable human implants and functional human organs are paving the way to the healthcare of the future.
Although the bioprinting of functioning human organs may be many years off yet, there are some exciting developments underway. Founded in 2013, the South Korean company T&R Biofab has been at the forefront of applying bioprinting to patient-specific implants (PSIs). As one of the world’s first bioprinting companies, T&R Biofab (Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Biofabrication) has developed a range of biodegradable bioprinting techniques for use in orthopedics, plastic surgery and dentistry.
How does 3D bioprinting technology work?
3D bioprinting refers to the method of producing physical objects layer by layer, using a 3D bioprinter. Just like in 3D printing, bioprinting generates objects based on models produced in computer-aided design (CAD) software. It can be used to create objects to replicate human tissue, which are constructed by combining cells with other biocompatible materials such as polymers. The term ‘bioprinting’ itself was coined in 1988, and one of the key differences between 3D bioprinting and more general 3D-printing techniques is that a bioprinted structure involves printing with living cells.
Why do we need bioprinting?
There are many benefits to bioprinting. Aside from the scientific innovation involved in artificially reproducing body tissue for transplantation, there are practical benefits too. These include printing temporary skin and bone scaffolds to assist the body in healing injuries, and printing ‘mini organs’ such as parts of the liver or heart, to be used for research and drug discovery. These benefits are secondary to the ultimate goal of organ replication: to provide a continuous supply of transplantable organs to critically ill patients. There are many patients who die because of a lack of availability of organs, but bioprinting could help produce organs on demand to save the lives of people in need. This is the ‘north star’ of the 3D bioprinting industry.
What type of bioprinting is T&R Biofab known for?
The technology can be used for printing implantable parts of the body such as ears, nose cartilage and bone scaffolds. Most people associate implants with silicone and titanium that stay in the body, but T&R Biofab’s implants are biocompatible, biodegradable and regenerative. These implants possess a technology that signals the body to make new tissues and repair itself. The biodegradability of the implant is matched to the rate that a patient’s body generates new tissues. If a bone scaffold is implanted for a broken facial bone, it will degrade and be expelled from the body in the time it would have taken for the damaged bone to regenerate.
T&R Biofab offers a range of scaffolds, from biodegradable hard scaffolds – including patient-specific, nasal and orthopedic implants – to soft scaffolds, including the acellular dermal matrix (ADM), which is a type of surgical mesh that is used as repair and reinforcement of soft tissues where weakness exists.
T&R Biofab’s technologies have been featured in more than 200 scientific publications, and appeared on the cover of some of the world’s top scientific journals, including Advanced Materials and Small. As of 2022, surgeons have fitted 30,000 nasal mesh implants, around 2,000 orbital implants and over 300 patient-specific implants into people.
How is T&R Biofab making waves in tissue implant engineering?
The famous 1997 image of the ‘Vacanti mouse’, which had an ear grafted to its back, may have caused controversy at the time, but it demonstrated the possibilities of tissue engineering. Fast-forward to today, T&R Biofab is using 3D bioprinting to advance ear reconstruction, conducting the first ever human trial on the use of biodegradable scaffolds for ear reconstruction in South Korea.
Take an ear implant scaffold that has been 3D bioprinted using polycaprolactone (PCL), a medical-grade biodegradable polyester material. Based on a 3D scan of the patient’s ear, this scaffold was made with a porous structure. During the surgery, cartilage tissue, recovered from the defective region, is inserted into this structure to bond the scaffold with the ear’s cartilage cells. The idea is that these cells are expected to grow around the ear implant, which will in turn degrade and be replaced by the patient’s cartilage.
T&R Biofab has also shown how bioprinting can help patients with rare and severe deformities to the face and skull. In another case study, the company created three implants for the cheek, forehead and jaw. The complex scaffold for the implants was tailor-made to prevent unwanted soft tissue from growing into the implant instead of the bone.
What is the goal of 3D bioprinting?
3D bioprinting is taking its first steps to mimicking the complex cell types that make up the human body. The ongoing challenge is to develop a technology that fully recreates the biology of human organs, which can be safely implanted for the rest of a patient’s life. While this goal is still a long way off, these innovations show that it is a possibility.
To discover more information about T&R Biofab, please visit http://tnrbiofab.com/main/main.html and see https://www.linkedin.com/company/tnrbiofab/.