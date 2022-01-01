How 3D bioprinting miniature organs could herald a future without animal testing

The typical drug development process begins in the lab. Experiments are conducted to first discover the drug, and then refine it further. After that, animal testing is carried out to determine whether the drug behaves in the same way inside a living body as it did in the artificial lab environment. Then, clinical trials in humans begin. These trials determine how that medicine will interact with the human body. The problem with this process is – aside from ethical concerns – animals hold little resemblance to human tissue. This, in part, has contributed towards the high failure rate of clinical trials, which not only adds to the cost of developing drugs, but the time taken to get to the end product. In fact, less than 10 per cent of drugs that enter clinical trials end up being approved. Enter, organoids. Founded in 2013, the South Korean company T&R Biofab (Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Biofabrication) have been pioneering a technology that allows scientists to create organoids quickly and uniformly, without the labour-intensive method of growing them in a lab. This revolutionary technology has significant impacts for streamlining testing in the lab, but it could also lead to a future without animal testing.