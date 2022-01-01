How 3D bioprinting miniature organs could herald a future without animal testing
|
Advertisement feature
|
How 3D bioprinting miniature organs could herald a future without animal testing
The typical drug development process begins in the lab. Experiments are conducted to first discover the drug, and then refine it further. After that, animal testing is carried out to determine whether the drug behaves in the same way inside a living body as it did in the artificial lab environment. Then, clinical trials in humans begin. These trials determine how that medicine will interact with the human body.
The problem with this process is – aside from ethical concerns – animals hold little resemblance to human tissue. This, in part, has contributed towards the high failure rate of clinical trials, which not only adds to the cost of developing drugs, but the time taken to get to the end product. In fact, less than 10 per cent of drugs that enter clinical trials end up being approved.
Enter, organoids.
Founded in 2013, the South Korean company T&R Biofab (Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Biofabrication) have been pioneering a technology that allows scientists to create organoids quickly and uniformly, without the labour-intensive method of growing them in a lab. This revolutionary technology has significant impacts for streamlining testing in the lab, but it could also lead to a future without animal testing.
|
What are organoids?
Organoids are rudimentary cell structures; tiny, self-organised tissue cultures derived from stem cells. They are in essence, a miniaturised and simplified version of their real, larger counterpart organs, and mimic the same functions.
Organoids are typically grown in laboratories and provide scientists with a more detailed view of how organs form and grow. Although growing full-size, functioning organs may be some years off, the technology to create organoids is already here – and in use.
|
How could organoids revolutionise drug development?
In the few years since the technology was first described in 2009, a number of exciting developments are already underway, including research into developing personalised medicine. Imagine a biobank of patient-derived organoids, and the value that could have in terms of drug development – without risk to the patient. The potential application for using organoids for revolutionising in-vitro studies, and potentially eliminating animal testing, is enormous.
The RSPCA estimates that more than 100 million animals are used in experiments worldwide each year. Those in favour of animal testing argue that it’s essential to advance medical and biological knowledge, but the discovery of organoids makes that line of reasoning redundant. There would be no more need for animal testing.
The use of organoids as a substitute for animal testing is an exciting avenue of research, although there are a number of considerations that will need to be taken into account. For example, how can organoids be created on the scale needed so that all research centres – including pharmaceutical companies, labs and universities – can access the technology?
We must also consider repeatability. When developing a drug, researchers often need multiple results to produce the most precise data, especially when those experiments are considered critical for clinical decision-making. It’s therefore essential to be able to consistently create organoids with minimal variation between samples.
|
How are organoids currently made?
Currently, organoids are grown in a lab from stem cells; multipotent tissue-resident adult stem cells (ASCs) or pluripotent stem cells. These are adult cells that have been safely extracted from the body, and induced into becoming a biological blank state, like they were in the embryonic stage of human development. These new ‘starter cells’ are then encouraged to become a particular cell type, depending on the needs of the researcher or patient. From there, the cells mimic human development or organ regeneration, in vitro, and the organoids grow.
In vitro testing simply refers to medical research, tests and experiments that are performed outside of a living organism (in vitro meaning the Latin for ‘in glass’). Usually this involves isolated tissues, cells or organs, or in this case – organoids.
Scientists could potentially create organoids for every tissue and organ in the body. So far, organoids can be established from an increasing number of organs, including (but not limited to) stomach, kidney, gut, liver, pancreas, thyroid, retina, brain, mammary glands, prostate, and upper and lower airways. Cancer organoids can be obtained from tumour biopsy samples.
However, growing miniature organs in a Petri dish can be a tricky process, and it’s not altogether practical when considering the scale and repeatability needed. But imagine if there was a way that we could mass produce a potentially limitless supply of organoids, at scale?
T&R Biofab might have the solution.
|
How are T&R Biofab using this technology?
Instead of growing organoids in a lab, T&R Biofab have the technology to print precise, high-resolution, functional organoids at scale using 3D bioprinters. This technology can be used to reliably create skin, liver and heart organoids, and has significant advantages in terms of improving the performance and reproducibility of an organoid.
Like the 3D printers with which we’re more familiar, 3D bioprinters produce physical structures by an additive manufacturing method, also known as layer-by-layer stacking. But whereas 3D printers commonly use raw materials like nylon, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), resin or polylactic acid (PLA), 3D bioprinters use biomaterials. These include things like living cells, and/or cytokines. They’re essentially used as a type of bio-ink, ultimately as the building blocks of 3D-printed human tissues and organs. There are different types of bioprinting according to the type of printing material used, and the type of structure being bioprinted.
T&R Biofab has already successfully used 3D bioprinting to create cheek, forehead and jaw implants by creating a patient-specific scaffold in the treatment of complex facial defects.
• Read more about how T&R Biofab are using 3D bioprinted implants to transform medical treatment
This game-changing technology of combining biofabrication with 3D printing potentially allows for the large-scale reproduction of organoids. T&R Biofab hopes that the advantages of creating organoids in this way will significantly improve not only the reproducibility, but also the performance of that organoid. Ultimately, the goal is to create drugs that have been tested on human organoids, not animals.
|
Discover more about T&R Biofab:
• Visit the T&R Biofab homepage
• Follow T&R Biofab on LinkedIn
• Catch up on T&R Biofab’s latest research in 3D bioprinting