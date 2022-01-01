How iron can contribute to a healthy lifestyle

Supports immunity Iron has been shown to support the immune system. A well-working immune system stops germs from getting into your system and helps to limit their harm if they do enter your body.

Red blood cells are required in order to provide oxygen to damaged tissues, organs, and cells. Iron contributes to the normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin4, and in turn, this enables the transport of oxygen around the body. Contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue It’s believed that improving your iron intake could help with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue. Carries oxygen One of the key benefits of iron is that it carries oxygen and transfers oxygen from one cell to another. This is a vital function of iron, as oxygen is needed by each and every organ system to perform routine functions.