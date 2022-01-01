How iron can contribute to a healthy lifestyle
|
Advertisement feature
|
How iron can contribute to a healthy lifestyle
Iron is an essential mineral our bodies need to function. Here are some of the health key benefits of iron.
|
Why is iron so important?
Iron is an essential element for many physiological processes in the human body. It promotes red blood cells and haemoglobin1 ensuring the normal oxygenation of the body.
With that in mind, it may be in your interest to find out more about how to maintain the balance of iron in your body. Human bodies require iron in order to support normal bodily functions, including maintaining energy levels and transporting oxygen via red blood cells3.
|Find out more
|
Health benefits of iron
Iron, when consumed in a balanced amount, can provide a number of benefits. We explain some of these in a little more detail below.
|
Supports immunity
Iron has been shown to support the immune system. A well-working immune system stops germs from getting into your system and helps to limit their harm if they do enter your body.
Contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
It’s believed that improving your iron intake could help with the reduction of tiredness and fatigue.
Carries oxygen
One of the key benefits of iron is that it carries oxygen and transfers oxygen from one cell to another. This is a vital function of iron, as oxygen is needed by each and every organ system to perform routine functions.
|Find out more
|
Discover the range of SiderAL® food supplements for adults and children here
|
1. Iron contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin.
2. ESPEN micronutrient guideline Clinical Nutrition 41 (2022) 1357e1424
3. Iron contributes to normal oxygen transport in the body
4. Iron contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and haemoglobin