How the Nobel Prize-winning technology of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells is reshaping the future of medicine Every single cell, every basic building block, in our body starts off life as a stem cell. They’re a biological blank slate, a raw ingredient that can be moulded to purpose depending on what the body needs, whether that’s a blood cell, some muscle or even a neuron. All cells begin life as a stem cell. Today, scientists are able to take adult cells – safely extracted from your own body – and rewind the clock, reverting them back to a state of raw potential and turning them into what’s known as ‘pluripotent stem cells’. These cells can reproduce and become tissue for almost any part of your body. This was the discovery that netted stem cell researcher professor Shinya Yamanaka and John B Gurdon the Nobel Prize back in 2012. Since then, their ground-breaking findings have revolutionised our understanding of cellular development and specialisation, and advances in the field have opened exciting gateways for potential life-saving research in therapeutics. The potential applications of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) in medicine, disease modelling, and drug discovery are enormous. For example, imagine the potential for creating an unlimited source of new organs for transplantation. A new kidney grown from your own cells could be pretty useful – although in vitro organ production is still a faraway perspective – but what if you could grow a small portion of that organ to test whether a new medicine would inflict any nasty side effects? Although more research is required to fully understand their potential, there are some exciting developments underway. Scientists are already able to encourage iPSCs into becoming beta islet cells to treat diabetes, or new cancer-free blood cells to treat leukemia. Founded in 2013, the South Korean company T&R Biofab (Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Biofabrication) has been exploring the use of iPSCs as an alternative to heart transplantation. A game-changer for emergency situations, T&R Biofab has recently patented a technology that will allow iPS-derived cardiomyocytes (cells that make up the heart) to be preserved and stored safely until they are needed. This off-the-shelf stem cell treatment could reduce patient waiting time, and critically, prove to be a lifeline for those with heart failure, which continues to be the leading cause of death worldwide.