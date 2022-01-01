How the Nobel Prize-winning technology of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells is reshaping the future of medicine
|
Advertisement feature
|
How the Nobel Prize-winning technology of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells is reshaping the future of medicine
Every single cell, every basic building block, in our body starts off life as a stem cell. They’re a biological blank slate, a raw ingredient that can be moulded to purpose depending on what the body needs, whether that’s a blood cell, some muscle or even a neuron. All cells begin life as a stem cell.
Today, scientists are able to take adult cells – safely extracted from your own body – and rewind the clock, reverting them back to a state of raw potential and turning them into what’s known as ‘pluripotent stem cells’. These cells can reproduce and become tissue for almost any part of your body. This was the discovery that netted stem cell researcher professor Shinya Yamanaka and John B Gurdon the Nobel Prize back in 2012.
Since then, their ground-breaking findings have revolutionised our understanding of cellular development and specialisation, and advances in the field have opened exciting gateways for potential life-saving research in therapeutics.
The potential applications of Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) in medicine, disease modelling, and drug discovery are enormous. For example, imagine the potential for creating an unlimited source of new organs for transplantation. A new kidney grown from your own cells could be pretty useful – although in vitro organ production is still a faraway perspective – but what if you could grow a small portion of that organ to test whether a new medicine would inflict any nasty side effects?
Although more research is required to fully understand their potential, there are some exciting developments underway. Scientists are already able to encourage iPSCs into becoming beta islet cells to treat diabetes, or new cancer-free blood cells to treat leukemia.
Founded in 2013, the South Korean company T&R Biofab (Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine Biofabrication) has been exploring the use of iPSCs as an alternative to heart transplantation. A game-changer for emergency situations, T&R Biofab has recently patented a technology that will allow iPS-derived cardiomyocytes (cells that make up the heart) to be preserved and stored safely until they are needed. This off-the-shelf stem cell treatment could reduce patient waiting time, and critically, prove to be a lifeline for those with heart failure, which continues to be the leading cause of death worldwide.
|
What are pluripotent stem cells?
In biology, the concept of pluripotency is essentially the ability of a single cell to eventually develop into different types of cells.
Pluripotent stem cells are stem cells that can divide, undergo self-renewal and differentiate into the three primary germ cell layers of the early embryo. These are the endoderm (stomach lining, lungs and gastrointestinal tract), the ectoderm (nervous system and epidermal tissues) and the mesoderm (blood, muscles and bones).
These ‘starter cells’ then naturally multiply and specialise to become muscle, organs and bones. In the human body, this happens at the embryonic stage.
But under the right laboratory conditions, pluripotent stem cells can be encouraged to become a particular cell type to suit the needs of the patient or researcher. Because pluripotent stem cells are the only cells that can multiply endlessly, scientists use these cells as a renewable resource for studying development and disease.
Before 2006, pluripotent stem cells could only be sourced from three- to five-day-old human embryos, and for this reason, previous research has been labelled as unethical and controversial
The discovery of iPSCs is where things get really exciting. Imagine you could take adult cells, for example, blood or skin cells, and turn back the clock so they once again become embryonic-like pluripotent stem cells. From there, they could be nudged to become the exact cells a patient needs, for example, heart cells that can potentially cure heart disease.
This is happening today: we have the technology to reprogram an adult cell back to its pluripotent state.
|
Why iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes?
Unlike the liver which can regenerate, adults do not produce new heart cells, so a diseased heart cannot repair itself. Individuals with end-stage heart failure are left with the only other option of having a left ventricular assist device fitted or organ transplantation.
Although heart transplantation, in general, has an excellent survival rate, it can take years for a suitable donor heart of the right size and blood group to become available. Added to that is the risk of graft failure, infection and rejection, all of which can prevent even better results.
However, with a potentially limitless supply of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes (heart cells), companies like T&R Biofab are setting the new gold standard for treating heart disease.
|
How are T&R Biofab using this technology?
The discovery of iPSCs was a turning point in stem cell research, and given the enormous potential, it’s not surprising that research in the field is progressing rapidly. However, there are certain hurdles that still need to be overcome.
T&R Biofab is pioneering some exciting new technology that will improve the therapeutic effect and accessibility of stem cell-based treatments; cryopreservation of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes for off-the-shelf stem cell treatment.
The technology takes clusters of iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes and cools them to very low temperatures, allowing their structural and functional integrity to be preserved over a longer period of time. The cells can then be kept until needed in surgery. The result is the production of readily available iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes that are available for direct implantation into patients in emergencies.
Moreover, these cardiomyocyte clusters have a higher survival rate in the patient’s heart compared to individual cells, as the company demonstrated in their pre-clinical studies. This is particularly groundbreaking because large amounts of cardiomyocytes are required to achieve complete heart regeneration.
Scientists at T&R Biofab are keen to explore more sophisticated and minimally-invasive implantation methods, in the hopes that this research will lead to more effective and accessible cell-based cardiac regenerative therapy for heart disease.
|
Discover more about T&R Biofab:
• Visit the T&R Biofab homepage
• Follow T&R Biofab on LinkedIn
• Catch up on their latest research
|
Other sources
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4699068/
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4313779/
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3405859/
• https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5481297/
• https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/medicine/2012/press-release/
• https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0094722/
• https://stemcell.ucla.edu/induced-pluripotent-stem-cells
Keywords targeted
1. iPSC-derived cardiomyocytes
2. off-the-shelf stem cell treatment