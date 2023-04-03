Instant Genius Podcast: How human disease changed history, with Dr Jonathan Kennedy
Published: 03rd April, 2023 at 09:49
How infections have shaped global history.
Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring how human diseases have shaped global history.
Over time, we have become infected with various viruses, bacteria and other microorganisms, which have had a huge impact on our evolution. Dr Jonathan Kennedy, a reader in politics and global health, tells us about the close links between disease and colonialism, how infection shaped the migration of humans out of Africa, and what we can all learn from the COVID pandemic.
Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast
Authors
Alice Lipscombe-SouthwellManaging editor, BBC Science Focus
