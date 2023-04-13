Instant Genius is a bite-sized masterclass in podcast form. And in this episode, we're exploring the multiverse.

Advertisement

The idea of the multiverse, a hypothetical group of coexisting multiple universes, has long been a staple of science fiction books and movies but the theory is actually grounded in bona fide science. It has been gathering momentum amongst cosmologists for several decades but what exactly does the theory say and what evidence is there to back it up?

In this episode, we’re joined by the Astronomer Royal and fellow of Trinity College Cambridge, Lord Martin Rees. He tells us about his thoughts on the possibility of the existence of multiple universes, what parallel universes might look like and how our universe evolved to produce the ideal conditions for life.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Find Instant Genius on your preferred podcast platform here: instantgenius.podlink.to/Podcast

Listen to more episodes of Instant Genius: