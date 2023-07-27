Aliens

Recent advances in three main areas have boosted astrobiologists’ optimism that we could be on the brink of discovering the first signs of extraterrestrial life: extremophiles, exoplanets and robotic exploration...

Earth

We speak to the Springwatch frontman about his epic new BBC series, Earth, which delves into the extreme events that shaped the history of the planet we call home.

Supersonic aircraft

Supersonic passenger aircraft are set to return to our skies in the next few years. Only this time, they promise to be cheaper, quieter and greener.

Dr Katie Mack

How the hunt for invisible particles is opening a new scientific frontier. But how do we study a particle we can’t see? What are we really looking at? The answers are complicated, but they touch on something much deeper: the entanglement of theoretical models and experimental data.

AI creates millions of images a day, flooding the internet. But what happens when it starts to train on its own data? Psychology: Why do we trust confidence over competence?

Issue 394 on sale 27 July 2023

