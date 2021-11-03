Accessibility Links

Your mysterious brain

9 mind-blowing questions about the most incredible object in the Universe.

Published:

The human brain is as beguiling as it is brilliant. While there are many things that have yet to be explained by science, we’ve asked six experts to answer the biggest questions we could think of.

In the beginning…

Prof Brian Cox tells the story of cosmological creation in his new BBC Two show, Universe.

Octopuses on parade

Take a deep dive into the diverse world of some of the most intelligent invertebrates on planet Earth.

The first black holes

The search to find primordial black holes could reveal the root of all dark matter, but first we have to prove that they exist.

Plus

  • Dr Michael Mosley on how taking long, deep breaths can help to manage chronic pain
  • The science of Ghostbusters
Issue 370 on sale 3 November 2021

