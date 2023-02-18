My friend’s African Grey parrot speaks so convincingly, she can order herself treats via the family’s smart assistant. No lips, no vocal cords, just sheer opportunism.

Advertisement

She does this by using her syrinx, a hollow, Y-shaped structure unique to birds, that sits between the base of the windpipe and the lungs. As the bird breathes, air passes through the syrinx, which vibrates and makes a noise. The form of this noise is acutely controlled by a series of muscles and soft bony rings on the outside of the syrinx. This enables parrots to sing, call and mimic words, such as ‘Pretty Polly’ and ‘Alexa, buy more millet’.

Read more:

Asked by: Sarah Phelps, via email

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)