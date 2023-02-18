How do parrots say human words without lips?
In humans, changing the shape of your mouth helps shape sound into speech.
My friend’s African Grey parrot speaks so convincingly, she can order herself treats via the family’s smart assistant. No lips, no vocal cords, just sheer opportunism.
She does this by using her syrinx, a hollow, Y-shaped structure unique to birds, that sits between the base of the windpipe and the lungs. As the bird breathes, air passes through the syrinx, which vibrates and makes a noise. The form of this noise is acutely controlled by a series of muscles and soft bony rings on the outside of the syrinx. This enables parrots to sing, call and mimic words, such as ‘Pretty Polly’ and ‘Alexa, buy more millet’.
Asked by: Sarah Phelps, via email
