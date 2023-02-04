It's not just you – even bees can get sticky when handling honey
Hydrogen bonds in sugar and water bind together to give honey its viscous, or 'sticky' properties.
Honey, which is made by the eight species of honeybee, is a viscous mixture of sugars and water. It’s stored inside honeycomb cells, which are sealed with wax until the energy-rich liquid is required to feed larvae or help adult bees survive the winter.
If the comb becomes damaged and the honey leaks out, bees can indeed become sticky and even get stuck. Bee expert Prof Dave Goulson from the University of Sussex has seen it happen, but not often. “I think they’re simply very careful when handling honey and meticulously groom off any sticky residues,” he says.
Read more:
- How do bees make honey?
- Why do bees buzz?
- If bees became extinct, what effect would this have on mankind?
- Five fascinating facts about bees
Asked by: Sofie Kearns (aged 6), via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offers you will love!
- Spread the cost and pay just £3.50 per issue when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Alternatively, lock in for longer and pay just £37.99 per year, saving 51%!
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.