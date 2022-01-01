Are animal biomechanics the future of defence? Could animal-inspired robotics pave the way for exploration of uncharted waters? What are animal biomechanics? As Dr Evil, the antagonist in the Austin Powers film series said ‘you know, I have one simple request. And that is to have sharks with frickin’ laser beams attached to their heads.’ While this humorous parody of a James Bond villain may not be the obvious candidate for a creative innovator, the concept of learning from nature in the maritime space industry is undeniably exciting. Animal biomechanics describe the creation of robotics that are inspired by deep-sea creatures. From the efficient propulsion of jellyfish to examining how fish form and manoeuvre as a shoal, there is no distinction between hardware and software in nature; it’s all interconnected. The question that NavyX is seeking to answer is, what can we learn from millions of years of evolution? Learn more The future of defence BattleLab is the very first UK incubator for ideas, advanced engineering and solutions geared toward military problems. This project which entails exploring the possibilities and potential of biomechanics is the first that NavyX will run through the new Defence BattleLab. BattleLab, based in Dorset, seeks to enable the creative collisions of people, bringing the right minds together to solve ongoing issues and emerging threats. Chief Petty Officer Tom Welham says ‘it’s about exploring the art of the possible. From real-world spidey senses that detect and process information essential to survival, to fully autonomous bio-inspired underwater drones.’ Do you want to help in shaping the vision and direction of the Navy’s defence? You can visit the BattleLab site to request information and pitch your research, concept or solution that could enable smarter, faster, more efficient, or stealthy solutions inspired by the living world. To request information on the Government Sourcing Portal, click here, or to find out more about the defence BattleLab, click here.