Best cleaning gadgets to buy in 2023

iRobot Roomba s9+

Best robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba s9+ is a comprehensive cleaning solution that features smart mapping technology, advanced sensor technology, and a range of other features designed to make cleaning as easy as possible.

The vacuum is powered by a 1.3GHz processor that can collect 230,400 data points per second to create a highly-detailed map of your home - so you don't need to worry about it going round in circles. Its advanced sensor technology enables it to efficiently locate dirt and dust on hard floors and carpets, and the rubber-treaded brushes stay in complete contact with the floor to maximize suction, while the specially angled corner brush reaches deep spaces. The Roomba s9+ also comes with a stand that automatically empties up to 30 bins of dirt and dust and allows it to charge itself.

Oblio wireless charging station with UV sanitiser

Best phone sanitiser

Buy now from Parasol (£79.95).

Say goodbye to the days of dirty smartphone screens and slow charging times. With the sleek and stylish design of a vase, the Lexon Oblio wireless charging station with UV sanitiser will not only charge your phone but also clean its screen using the built-in UV sanitizer LED.

With a powerful 10W output, this device is Qi-certified, meaning it uses wireless power transfer through inductive charging to charge your phone in just three hours. But that's not all - the advanced anti-bacterial UV light with ionizer technology eliminates 99.9% of germs on your smartphone screen and surface in just 20 minutes.

For a complete 360° disinfection, simply flip your phone and let the automatic sanitizing cycle do its thing. Plus, the LED light ensures correct placement and charging status.

Compatible with Qi-enabled smartphones up to 8.3 cm wide and 1.05 cm thick, and with foreign object detection, the Lexon Oblio wireless charging station with UV sanitiser is the perfect addition to any home or office.

TOWNEW Smart bin

Best smart bin

The Townew smart bin is the ultimate solution for hassle-free waste management. The bin seals and replaces the bag using thermoplastic sealing at the touch of a button, and also detects when the bag is full, lifting the top compartment to prevent spills. You can finally say goodbye to the annoyance of dealing with overflowing and smelly bin bags!

The bin opens without touch, and neutralizes odours for a cleaner environment. And the best part? This bin is rechargeable and includes a 2200mAh battery that provides a lifetime of one month on a single charge, so you can enjoy its smart features without worrying about running out of juice.

Desktop vacuum cleaner

Best mini vacuum

Looking for a precise and easy-to-use solution for your desk cleaning? This desktop vacuum cleaner is here to help! With a detachable vacuum nozzle, it can easily clean dust, hair, and other debris on your computer, keyboard, and corners.

It's also eco-friendly with USB charging, only needing a 2-hour charge for 4 hours of use. Plus, it's designed with high suction power and lower noise, ensuring a quiet and efficient cleaning experience.

AirPods cleaning kit

Best for headphones

This multifunctional earbuds cleaning pen is a portable gadget with three parts: a flocking sponge, a high-density brush, and a metal tip for different cleaning tasks. The furry sponge is ideal for deep cleaning, while the soft brush gently removes dirt from the sound outlet holes. The metal tip is perfect for tough cleaning work in hard-to-reach corners.

SonicScrubber household electrical cleaning brush

Best electric scrubber

SonicScrubber is the ultimate electric cleaning brush that takes the strain out of even the toughest cleaning tasks. With a non-slip handle and four cleaning heads, this versatile tool is designed to tackle all sorts of household chores. Its oscillating head moves 10,000 times a minute, making light work of grime on cookers, taps, pots, pans, and hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in the bathroom. The combi-pack includes a medium scrubbing head, a large scrubbing head, a cone-shaped scrubbing head, a soft cleaning head, and an optional hanging loop.

Dyson V15 Detect

Best vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect is the ultimate weapon in the war against dirt. With laser technology that reveals hidden dust and debris, it's like having X-ray vision for cleaning! The Dyson V15 Detect has an LCD screen that shows you exactly how much dust and dirt you've collected, giving you a sense of satisfaction with every use.

The vacuum is equipped with a High Torque cleaner head that automatically adapts to different surfaces, ensuring that you get maximum suction power no matter where you're cleaning. And with up to 60 minutes of run time, you'll be able to clean your entire home without having to recharge.

The combi-pack includes four brush heads: a mini soft dusting brush, a stubborn dirt brush, a mattress tool, and a combination tool.

Gtech Multi MK2 handheld vacuum cleaner

Best car vacuum

The Gtech Multi MK2 handheld vacuum cleaner is a compact powerhouse, perfect for tackling all those hard-to-reach areas like stairs, upholstery, and tight spaces. With a powerful motor and a lightweight design, the Gtech Multi MK2 is a must-have for anyone looking to keep their home clean and tidy.

But don't be fooled by its size – this vacuum cleaner packs a punch! With a range of attachments included, you can clean everything from pet hair to dust and debris with ease. And thanks to its cordless design, you can take it with you anywhere you go – no more lugging heavy vacuums up and down the stairs.

Bosch High Pressure Washer UniversalAquatak

Best pressure washer

Say goodbye to the elbow grease and hello to the Bosch High Pressure Washer UniversalAquatak. With up to 135 bar pressure and a powerful 1800 W motor, this washer blasts away stubborn dirt in a flash, leaving your surfaces sparkling clean.

The 3-in-1 nozzle lets you switch from a fan spray to a powerful pencil jet with ease, while the handy detergent system means you can add soap for an extra deep clean. Plus, with a 450 ml water tank, you can clean for longer without having to constantly refill. So, whether you want to spruce up your outdoor furniture, deep clean your car, or tackle tough dirt on your driveway, the Bosch High Pressure Washer UniversalAquatak is the perfect cleaning companion!

X XINDELL Windshield Cleaner

Best for cleaning windows

The X XINDELL Windshield Cleaner is specially designed to help you reach every nook and cranny of your car's windshield, making cleaning a breeze.

With an extendable handle and pivoting head, this cleaner lets you clean every inch of your windshield with ease. And thanks to its special microfiber cloth, you can say goodbye to streaks and smudges - your windshield will look crystal clear in no time.

Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop S6003UK

Best steam mop

The Shark Klik n’ Flip Automatic Steam Mop is a powerful and effective cleaning tool for your hard floors, utilizing the sanitizing power of steam. The Klik n' Flip floorhead allows you to clean double the floor area without ever having to touch a used cleaning pad. Shark’s Dirt Grip cleaning pads are double-sided and machine-washable, providing additional scrubbing power for stubborn messes. With intelligent steam control and direct steam channelling, you can achieve a consistent, streak-free clean, and the Steam Blaster mode targets stubborn, stuck-on messes with a direct blast of steam.

Carpet scraper

Best for pet hair

The ultimate tool for pet owners, this carpet scraper effortlessly removes pet hair from carpets and rugs, leaving them looking as good as new. With its specialized design, it effectively lifts and removes even the most stubborn pet hair for a clean and tidy home.

Tubshroom drain protector

Best for drains

The Tubshroom drain protector is the ultimate gadget for preventing hair and debris from clogging your bathtub drain. With its innovative design, it fits neatly inside your drain, catching all the unwanted hair and allowing water to flow freely.

Limey Tap Descaling Gadget

Best for taps

Looking to get rid of limescale build-up in your taps? The Limey Tap Descaling Gadget is the perfect solution! It's innovative design allows the tap head to soak in limescale removing solution, to effectively remove stubborn mineral deposits and leave your taps looking shiny and new.

Venetian blind cleaner

Best duster for blinds

Buy now from Dunelm (£2.50).

Get your blinds looking like new with this easy-to-use cleaner! Simply run the tool over each slat, and the microfiber fingers will pick up dust and dirt in a flash.

Baffect magnetic window cleaner

Best for upstairs windows

The Baffect magnetic window cleaner makes cleaning windows a breeze! With its strong magnetic design, it effectively cleans both sides of the glass simultaneously, leaving you with a streak-free shine every time.

Holikme drill brush cleaning set

Best for scrubbing

The Holikme drill brush cleaning set is a powerful and versatile cleaning solution that can be attached to any household drill. With three different brush heads, it's perfect for tackling tough stains, grime, and dirt on various surfaces such as tiles, carpets, and furniture.

MECO Electric air blower and vacuum

Best for keyboards

Get ready to breeze through your cleaning chores with the Meco CR2 electric air duster! This powerful cordless air blower and vacuum boasts a 90W brushless motor with a 90,000rpm motor, capable of producing a 10-level wind with maximum output power of 12,000Pa. With three different gear modes, it's perfect for multiple uses around the home, including cleaning your computer, car, and sofa, as well as inflating air beds and swimming rings.

TICARVE Cleaning gel

Best cleaning slime

TICARVE Cleaning gel is a highly effective cleaning putty designed to remove dust, dirt, and debris from hard-to-reach areas such as keyboards, vents, and car interiors. It is easy to use and can be reused multiple times.

Bissell Proheat 2x Revolution Carpet Cleaner 18583

Best for carpet stains

Buy now from Lakeland (£299.00).

Get your carpets looking like new again with the Bissell ProHeat Revolution carpet cleaner! With express and deep clean modes, this lightweight yet powerful machine can handle all types of dirt and grime. Its 12 rotating dual power brushes reach deep down into the fibres for a thorough clean, while its easy-fill clean water tank and large capacity dirty water tank make cleaning a breeze. And with its included accessories and 6-year manufacturer's guarantee, you can be sure you're getting a top-notch cleaning experience.

