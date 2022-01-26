The GCSE science revision books to buy for 2022 and 2023

Exam season always comes round sooner than expected, so it’s important to get a head start to reach for those higher grades. There are a number of revision guides and exercise books out there to practice your scientific knowledge, but we’ve selected the GCSE science revision guides that we trust the most.

Advertisement

For the Edexcel, AQA and OCR Gateway exam boards and for Combined, Double and Triple Award GCSE Science at higher level and foundation – we’ve chosen the best GCSE science revision books to buy.

GCSE science revision books for Edexcel

Pearson Edexcel GCSE (9-1): Combined Science (Higher) – Guide

For students studying higher Combined Science on the Edexcel exam board, this revision guide covers the curriculum in one book. It’s formatted as one topic per page, neatly separating each subject area to help create a more efficient workflow. The new assessment specification is covered with this guide, and you can test your knowledge with real exam-style questions for each topic.

The guide also helps to explain certain topics with visual explanations. Included with the guide is a free online edition – for students who work better on a computer.

There’s also a guided revision workbook that can accompany this revision guide with tasks to put the knowledge to practice.

Pearson Edexcel GCSE (9-1): Combined Science (Foundation) – Workbook

Using the knowledge learned on foundation level Combined Science on the Edexcel exam board, this book offers the chance to put the skills to test. The workbook provides guided practice questions to test exam technique and to build knowledge and confidence.

The workbook is designed to the specification of the latest exams, with a full set of questions set out in the style of the real assessments to test your abilities. The 264 pages provide plenty of opportunity to maximise what you can take from revision sessions.

There’s also a revision guide that accompanies this workbook page-to-page.

Pearson Edexcel GCSE (9-1): Physics (Higher) – Workbook

For students on the Triple Award science GCSE for Edexcel, who take each science subject individually, this is the guided workbook for physics. The book offers 152 pages of practice questions, assessment tips and opportunities to test abilities with exam-style questions.

Pearson Edexcel GCSE (9-1): Biology (Higher) – Workbook

To practice your skills and knowledge in Edexcel biology, this workbook is the one to buy. It offers a comprehensive way to hone your skills when it comes to taking the exam, with tips, practice and exam-style questions.

Pearson Edexcel GCSE (9-1): Chemistry (Higher) – Workbook

This is the revision workbook for those studying chemistry on the Edexcel exam board. Put your knowledge to test with this 152-page revision book, with each page covering a different topic on the curriculum.

GCSE science revision books for AQA

CGP GCSE Combined Science AQA (Higher) – Complete Revision & Practice

For students on higher level combined science on the AQA exam board, this is the all-in-one revision guide. It includes study notes, practical activities, revision guides and exam-style questions. It also covers maths skills and working scientifically to maximise what the student can get out of their revision.

Click here for the complete revision & practice for foundation level.

CGP GCSE Physics AQA (Higher) – Revision Guide

Using a clear and concise approach, this is the perfect companion for those studying AQA physics. It covers everything in the curriculum with practice questions to round off each topic. Plus, QR codes throughout the book give the reader access to video solutions and a knowledge retrieval quiz.

CGP GCSE Biology AQA (Higher) – Revision Guide

This is the complete revision guide for AQA biology. Like with CGP’s other revision guides, it includes free online materials to assist learning. Study notes, practice questions and maths skills are provided throughout the book.

CGP GCSE Chemistry AQA (Higher) – Revision Guide

For AQA GCSE chemistry, grades 9-1, this book by CGP is the complete guide to every topic. The 128-page guide includes practice to hone your exam technique, and guides to each topic to brush up your knowledge.

GCSE science revision books for OCR

Grade 9-1 GCSE Combined Science (Higher): OCR Gateway Revision Guide

For the higher level combined science with OCR Gateway, this is the revision guide to buy. It features a number of different tasks and activities to practice with each topic, with full revision guides to all the necessary information.

Buy now from Amazon (£8.99).

Grade 9-1 GCSE Combined Science (Foundation): OCR Gateway Revision Guide

This revision guide with practice questions is for students at foundation level on OCR Gateway’s combined science GCSE. Use the topic guides to brush up your knowledge then test your abilities with the questions. Exam-style questions are included to ensure the best grades come from your revision.

Advertisement