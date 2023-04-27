From jewellery makers to landscapers, the fabled rock tumbler has been a useful tool for cleaning and polishing rocks for centuries.

A tumbler can be a great addition to your practice, or it can simply be a great way to learn about geology and mineralogy.

The process is fairly simple. The rocks are placed in a tumbler with abrasive grit and water. It then rotates for a period of time, causing friction between the rocks and the grit and producing smoothed and polished surfaces.

The result is a polished rock, displaying colours and patterns, often making them smooth and shiny.

Tumblers can come with a range of materials, capacities and purposes. To help you navigate the rocky shores of the tumbler market, we've listed our top picks below.

National Geographic Professional Rock Tumbler Kit

This rock tumbler from National Geographic is stated to feature a high-quality motor and a durable, leak-proof barrel that can hold up to two pounds of rough stones. It’s claimed the stainless steel lid ensures it’s 75% quieter than plastic tumblers

The barrel is made of heavy-duty stainless steel, which ensures that it can handle even the toughest of rocks. The machine also comes with an automatic shut-off timer, which allows users to set a speed and tumbling time.

The National Geographic Professional Rock Tumbler Kit aims to include everything you need to get started, including 453g of rough rocks, four levels of grit and GemFoam, a reusable material designed to help polish your rocks.

Capacity: 0.9kg

Dimensions: ‎32 x 17.02 x 26.04 cm

Speed Settings: 3

Timer: 1 to 9 days.

National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler Kit

The National Geographic Hobby Rock Tumbler aims to provide novices with a tool for their rock tumbling. The kit comes with 227g of rough gemstones, four polishing grits, a sifter, and a guide. It has the same rubber and stainless steel as the Professional version, designed to keep noise to a minimum.

The tumbler is said to feature a sturdy motor and a leak-proof barrel that can hold up to one pound of rocks. There is also five jewellery fastenings to help get users started, with National Geographic’s GemFoam for polishing.

The four grits included in the kit, from coarse to fine, are intended to gradually transform rough rocks into smooth and shiny stones.

Capacity: 0.5kg

Dimensions: ‎35.2 x 12.8 x 20.7 cm

Speed Settings: 1

Timer: 1 to 7 days

Dan&Darci Professional Rock Tumbler Kit

The Dan&Darci Rock Tumbler features a leak-proof barrel that can hold up to 1.4kg of stones. The barrel is made rubber barrel with a stainless-steel lid, which said to reduce noise and prevent unwanted scratches on the stones.

The package also includes 9 different types of rough rocks, an instruction manual, and a booklet with facts about each type of rock.

Capacity: 1.4kg

Dimensions: ‎‎32 x 22 x 14 cm

Speed Settings: 3

Timer: 1 to 9 days

Lorotne 33b Rock tumbler

Buy now from Etsy (£302.47)

The Lorotne 33B rock tumbler is designed to be high-quality, professional-grade machine. The tumbler features two 1.4kg capacity barrels.

It’s stated to be heavy duty enough to polish gold, silver, precious stones, brass and other metals. The inner drum is edged, which Lorotne claim provides a better polishing finish.

Capacity: 2.8kg

Dimensions: ‎ 41 x 16.5 x 16.5 cm

Speed Settings: None

Timer: None

Leegol Electric Hobby Rock Tumbler Machine

Buy now from Etsy (£139.20)

This Hobby Rock Tumbler Machine from Leegol Electric features two barrels with a capacity of 1.4kg each. The tumbler is designed for smooth, quiet operation, with the barrel made from rubber and an aluminium lid.

It’s suggested to use a metallic oxide compound as an abrasive media instead of sand. While this is not included, there is two lots of 0.5lbs walnut shell to get you started.

Capacity: 2.8kg

Dimensions: ‎41.2 x 21 x 21 inches

Speed Settings: None

Timer: None

National Geographic Rock Tumbler Starter Set

This kit from National Geographic aims to be a rounded introduction to rock tumbling. It includes 225g of raw gemstones to work with, four polishing grits, and a complete instruction guide.

The barrel is made of plastic (which may be a little loud) and is said to feature has a leak-proof seal to prevent any unfortunate mess. There are five jewellery fastenings included.

Capacity: 0.5kg (approximately)

Dimensions: ‎22.8 x 15.2 x 15.2 cm

Speed Settings: 1

Timer: None

What to consider when buying a rock tumbler?