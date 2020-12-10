Plant-based diets and bone fractures: Should we be worried?

Do you remember what you were having for dinner 10, 20, 25 years ago? What about the ad campaign, “Got Milk?” which started around the same time as an Oxford dietary study. The team recently published findings in BMC Medicine, suggesting that a meat-free diet may be associated with a higher risk of bone fracture. Vegetarians could be at 9 per cent and vegans up to 43 per cent greater risk of fractures than meat-eaters. Should those of us following a meat-free diet be worried?

It’s more than simply diet groups we need to consider. Our height to weight ratio (BMI), exercise and individual nutrients are important. “Vegans, who on average had lower BMI as well as lower intakes of calcium and protein than meat eaters, had higher risks of fractures at several sites,” said Dr Tammy Tong, the paper’s lead author. With many interlinked factors at play, it’s hard to know what to follow.

Here, we separate the fear from the facts when it comes to plant-based diets and health.

Bone health basics

Osteoporosis, where bones become fragile as tissue is weakened, increasing the likelihood of fractures, affects 3 million people in the UK alone. Though we usually associated it with elderly people, osteoporosis can develop from poor bone health earlier in life. We develop most of our bone tissue early with nutrition and movement playing key roles in healthy bones.

After we hit 30, bone mass starts to plateau and even deplete – and no, an extra glass of milk isn’t the only solution. This recent study digs deeper into the relationship between diet and bone fractures.

Food findings and limitations

“The power of this study is the longitudinal nature. These results are very important but we need to delve into them,” said Susan Lanham-New, Professor of Human Nutrition at the University of Surrey. Following 54,898 participants from 1993, researchers looked at diet groups and the NHS data on reported fractures. Linking their results to lower levels of calcium and vitamin D in plant-based diets, the authors caution that the research is not yet conclusive.

Fracture risk is most significantly linked to low BMI and they cannot assign this solely to poor bone health. It is difficult to untangle BMI and diet, and this higher risk must be further investigated. Another author on the paper, Professor Tim Key said: “Unfortunately, we don’t have information on why the people have the fracture, but it’s unlikely that there were simply more accidents in vegans.”

Highlighting the need for future work, he continued, “I think one of the limitations of the studies is that the numbers of vegans are not very high. The data are not enough to say exactly what the risk is.” Indeed, the number is the lowest in the study, with 1,982 participants in the vegan group, less than a quarter of the vegetarians and fish eaters, and a fraction of the 29,380 meat-eaters studied.

Professor Lanham-New agrees. “Really this is not about encouraging people to change diets – the study tells us that further research is needed, such as randomised controlled trials.” Alongside the need for more participants, “a further large observational study of vegans, including details of supplements to see their impact too,” said Professor Key.

Adding to this, there are broader health benefits of a vegan diet, and Dr Tong recommends that consider the range of benefits and risks. Although this will take time and we can’t click our fingers and have the answers now, we can dig deeper into diets and look at supplementation.

Can supplements save the day?

As vitamin D, calcium and protein intake are closely linked to good bone health, these are key nutrients to include in our diets. Though researchers asked generally if participants took supplements, they did not find out if this trio were being supplemented. Supplementing these and other vitamins on plant-based diets may be the healthiest way forward.

“If you can correct the problem with supplements, that’s really important. Future research needs to investigate supplements, and the impact of the type of protein ” said Professor Key.

We know that increased protein intake can be beneficial to bone health, its impact on fracture risk is unclear, and there’s little recent work on the different sources of protein. Another longitudinal study of bone health concluded last year that “More studies are on the association between protein intake and bone health in children and adolescents.”

Supplements aren’t just for vegans, though – especially the sunshine vitamin. “Everyone should be on a supplement in the winter for vitamin D – whether you’re an omnivore, vegetarian or vegan. In the summer, why pay for something that’s free? Get outside and make sure you spend time in the sun,” said Professor Lanham-New.

On veganism, she said: “Don’t be put off following a vegan diet. You’ve just got to do it responsibly look at not iron. Look at your calcium, vitamin D and B vitamins, but absolutely vegan diets are great for your health on so many different aspects.”

How often our bodies receive these nutrients also impacts the way they are processed. “We want a frequent supply of calcium – not one big dose that will be metabolised altogether. So, take your fortified milk and foods throughout the day, rather than one big supplement. What we need to do is a much bigger study looking at veganism, particularly in young people when bone health is developing,” said Professor Lanham-New.

If not milk, then movement

Beyond ensuring you’ve got (fortified plant)-milk, one ‘magic pill’ that’s key to our health is exercise. You may have heard of its brain benefits, but exercise is also incredibly important for our bone health. Though this study measured people’s physical activity as “high, moderate, or low”, they didn’t investigate exercise much further.

According to Professor Lanham-New, exercise is the missing link: “it’s probably a bigger factor than diet because we build bone strength by exercising.” She explains using Wolff’s Law, that “bone mass accommodates the forces applied to it, by altering its amount and distribution of mass.” Simply put, you need to exercise to maintain good bone health.

You shouldn’t go switching your diet just yet, then. Professor Lanham-New says that with its clear environmental benefits, “more and more people will follow a vegan diet. So, let’s do a lot more research on these diets and really look at them.”

Placing the research in a broader context, Professor Key said: “I think this single study’s not enough to suggest people change choice to follow certain diets. Vegans should be careful about calcium and vitamin D and follow government guidelines.” While he recognises the importance of this study, he said researchers “have more work to do.”

Sitting down to dinner this evening, what will it be? After a long day, most of us want something easy to make, maybe one of our favourite meals, and we’ll probably think about the health benefits of certain foods. Rarely does “I wonder if veggie pasta keeps my bones strong” enter our minds. Yet, diet is a huge factor in longer term bone health and should keep our eyes peeled for the science on supplements. In the meantime, we can take advantage of Wolff’s Law by fitting in some movement between meals.