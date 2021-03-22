Space junk cleaning mission blasts off

A UK-led mission to trial a space debris removal system has blasted into space.

The world-first mission was initially due for launch on Saturday but, due to technical concerns, was postponed until Monday morning.

The two spacecraft that makes up The End-of-Life Services by Astroscale demonstration (ELSA-d) – a servicer satellite to collect the debris and a client satellite to act as the debris – launched from Kazakhstan on a Soyuz rocket operated by GK Launch Services.

ELSA-d will be operated from the In-Orbit Servicing Control Centre – National Facility at the Satellite Applications Catapult (SAC) at Harwell Campus in Oxfordshire.

It is expected to start major demonstrations in around June or July.

According to the European Space Agency, there is approximately 9,200 tonnes of space debris, with 34,000 objects larger than 10cm and 128 million objects between 1mm and 1cm.

It estimates there have been more than 560 break-ups, explosions, collisions or anomalous events resulting in fragmentation.

Rocket launches have placed more than 10,000 satellites in Earth’s orbit since 1957. Around 6,250 of these are still in space, but only 3,700 are still functioning.

A collision with space debris could have a big impact on satellite services people rely on every day, including mobile phones and online banking.

ELSA-d’s servicer satellite has been developed to safely remove debris from orbit. It is equipped with proximity detectors and a magnetic docking mechanism.

The client satellite is a piece of replica debris fitted with a plate that enables the docking.

During the mission, the servicer will repeatedly release and dock with the client in a series of technical demonstrations, indicating the capability to find and dock with defunct satellites and other debris.

“The removal of hazardous space debris is not only environmentally important but is also a huge commercial opportunity for the UK, with companies like Astroscale leading the way in demonstrating how we can make space safer for everyone,” said UK Science Minister Amanda Solloway.