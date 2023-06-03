Known as the Strawberry Moon, June's full Moon will rise on the evening of Saturday 3 June 2023, at 9:01pm BST, and will reach peak illumination at 3:42am BST in the morning of Saturday 4 June.

But its fruity name has nothing to do with the colour of the Moon, although if a lunar eclipse were to fall at the same time as the Strawberry Moon, you would be forgiven for thinking so.

So where does the name come from? And what other names does June's full Moon go by?

The name 'Strawberry Moon' originated from Native American tribes, specifically the Algonquin tribes, who used the name to mark the beginning of strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern parts of North America.

For these tribes, the full Moon in June corresponded with the ripening of wild strawberries in the region. It served as a useful natural indicator (or celebration?) as the time to gather and harvest the sweet fruit.

The names given to full Moons vary depending on regional and cultural traditions. These names often reflect natural phenomena, agricultural activities, or significant events during that particular time of the year.

"Just as different cultures across the world have different languages, they also have different names for each full Moon," says Dr Darren Baskill, astronomy lecturer at the University of Sussex.

"This is common in astronomy, where lots of popular sights in the night sky go by different names.

"Another example is the seven stars that form half of the constellation of Ursa Major (the Great Bear). Those stars are better known as the Plough in the UK, whereas in the US they are called the Big Dipper. In Germany, they are known as the Great Wagon, and in France, they call it the saucepan."

In addition to most widely being known as the Strawberry Moon, the June full Moon is also known by other names in different cultures and folklore. Some of the alternate names for the June full moon include:

Rose Moon: Not to be confused with the Pink Moon in April, this name is associated with the blooming of roses in June (although sometimes it applies to the month of July). It signifies the abundance of roses during this time of the year, and is largely associated with Europe.

Not to be confused with the Pink Moon in April, this name is associated with the blooming of roses in June (although sometimes it applies to the month of July). It signifies the abundance of roses during this time of the year, and is largely associated with Europe. Mead Moon: In medieval Europe, the name Mead Moon was used to signify the time when meadows were mowed for hay, which was used to make mead. Mead is made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with fruits, spices, grains, or hops. It's actually one of the oldest alcoholic drinks in recorded history, and back in the day it was so delicious, it was called 'Nectar of the Gods'.

In medieval Europe, the name Mead Moon was used to signify the time when meadows were mowed for hay, which was used to make mead. Mead is made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with fruits, spices, grains, or hops. It's actually one of the oldest alcoholic drinks in recorded history, and back in the day it was so delicious, it was called 'Nectar of the Gods'. Lotus Moon: Less popular than Rose, Mead, or Strawberry Moon, is the Lotus Moon. Significant for many Eastern religions, the lotus flower - which blooms in ponds at this time of year - represents purity, beauty, enlightenment and serenity.

The next full Moon is often known as the Buck Moon and will rise on 3 July 2023.