How to combat physical and mental fatigue
Fatigue can cause you to feel tired, weary and unmotivated. However, there are a few ways you can put some vitality back into your life.
Managing fatigue
Most of us anticipate feeling slightly worn out after a long day at work or a restless night's sleep, but what about when you feel exhausted all the time? Mental and physical exhaustion can happen when your brain receives too much stimulation, or you must engage in an intense level of activity without rest. This feeling is something many of us are familiar with, occasionally referred to as burnout syndrome or brain fog but ultimately known as fatigue.
There are plenty of ways you can manage feelings of fatigue and more importantly, ways to alleviate them.
What does mental exhaustion look or feel like?
Physical and mental fatigue originates from asthenia, the Greek word which translates to devoid of strength. Feelings of fatigue are often characterised by loss of energy, weakness, irritability and anxiety. The causes that lead to this condition are varied but commonly include:
● Stress
Fortunately, there are a variety of things you can do to alleviate the physical symptoms of fatigue, and this is where ApportAL® comes in.
How ApportAL® can benefit you
Some of the simplest changes you can make to your lifestyle are reviewing alcohol and caffeine consumption, ensuring you’re getting plenty of sleep and incorporating vitamin-rich foods and supplements into your diet to keep the tiredness at bay.
You might not realise it but supplements are a strategic way to get an assortment of nutrients into your daily routine without making major changes in your life. The combination of vitamins, minerals and nutrients in ApportAL® helps to support the immune system, and maintain good health, especially in the case of extreme tiredness and fatigue.
The minerals contained in ApportAL®
Numerous studies have demonstrated how COVID-19 can cause medium and long-term health issues, often referred to as Long Covid-19. One of the most common symptoms, which can last for months following the end of the infection, is persistent fatigue, also known as asthenia. This condition is common among all ages, among those who have suffered from a serious infection and those who had only a mild form.
In Italy, a recent survey was conducted on around 200 individuals who have previously had COVID-19, suffered from asthenia and were advised to take the food supplement, ApportAL®.
This supplement contains vitamins and minerals that help to reduce fatigue, as well as amino acids and phytoextracts for 28 consecutive days. ApportAL® works as a complete supplement containing as many as 19 nutrients, each one performing a specific action in the body. The combination of minerals used in this supplement has been shown to help support the immune system and maintain a good general state of health, especially in the case of periods of frequent tiredness and fatigue. These core ingredients include selenium, iron, zinc, iodine and magnesium.
If you find yourself still experiencing prolonged excessive fatigue or symptoms of Long Covid-19, it is important that you investigate the underlying causes with your GP. They will be able to offer suggestions and further investigate if the cause may be more serious.
To find out more about the positive effects of using ApportAL®, click here.