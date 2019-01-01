Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. Is it more environmentally friendly to buy a fake Christmas tree, or a real one?
Is it more environmentally friendly to buy a fake Christmas tree, or a real one? © Getty Images

Is it more environmentally friendly to buy a fake Christmas tree, or a real one?

"Oh Christmas tree, Oh Christmas tree, are you environmentally friendly?"

Although the carbon footprint of a real tree depends on the method of its disposal, it is invariably lower than that of an artificial tree. According to the Carbon Trust, a 2m  tall real tree that ends up in a wood chipper or bonfire has a carbon footprint of 3.5kg of carbon dioxide (CO2). If the tree ends up as landfill, the footprint increases significantly to 16kg CO2.

Advertisement

Both of these figures pale in comparison to the carbon footprint of a 2m-tall artificial tree, which is estimated to be 40kg of CO2. This means you would have to reuse your artificial tree for 12 years to make it greener than a real tree that was burned. If you want to be environmentally friendly this Christmas, your best option would be to buy a potted tree which can be replanted and re-used year after year.

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Focus magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun science facts.

Tags

You may like

Is global warming preventing the next ice age? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Is global warming preventing the next ice age?

Are wood-burning stoves environmentally friendly? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Are wood-burning stoves environmentally friendly?

Why can't we just fill in the ozone hole with man-made ozone? © iStock
Planet Earth

Why can’t we just fill in the ozone hole with man-made ozone?

Could icebergs be towed to solve water shortages? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Could icebergs be towed to solve water shortages?

Is there acid snow (like acid rain)? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Is there acid snow (like acid rain)?

Why are some clouds flat underneath? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Why are some clouds flat underneath?

Are fireworks bad for the environment? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Are fireworks bad for the environment?

Could I build a house that would survive a volcanic eruption?
Planet Earth

The thought experiment: Could I build a house that would survive a volcanic eruption?