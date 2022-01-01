|
The streaming service made for audiophiles and music enthusiasts
If you care about how your music sounds, Qobuz could very quickly become your go-to for listening to music. The streaming and download service has been on the scene since 2007 and is steadily expanding.
Whether you're new to the world of streaming and downloading music or have been streaming since 1999, Qobuz is a superb platform, particularly for listeners who have an appreciation for top-tier audio and the hardware to support it. Over the last few years, the service has received significant recognition, particularly by those who describe themselves as audiophiles (amongst them Neil Young). Qobuz is the only multi-genre platform to achieve Hi-Res certification – a label awarded by the Japan Audio Society (JAS).
What is Qobuz?
A pioneering platform for high-quality sound, Qobuz is the music streaming and download platform that is particularly well-suited to avid music lovers. Key differentiators are the exceptional sound quality, the extensive editorial, and the boutique music shop approach. Their service provides streaming and purchasing options in both CD quality and Hi-Res formats. If you’re unfamiliar with the intricacies of high-quality audio, CD-quality has a bit rate up to 1,411 kbps and a sample rate of 44.1Khz at 16 bits. Hi-Res takes things up a notch and provides an even better quality sound with a sample rate of 96kHz or 192kHz at 24 bits and a bit rate of up to 9,216kbps.
Can I trial Qobuz?
Yes, you can sign up for a one-month free trial without any commitment; all you need to do is supply a valid payment (to start the trial). You can cancel your subscription at any time, even during the trial and you will not be charged.
Excellent features include unlimited streaming of more than 80 million tracks spanning musical genres from rock to classical to jazz and countless other genres. With human-curated playlists and featured new releases, Qobuz also allows you to consistently discover plenty of new artists and albums. You can save your favourites, curate your own playlists and tailor your Qobuz experience to your personal preferences. Beyond streaming and downloading, Qobuz will likely inspire you to dive deeper with liner notes, artist interviews, and unique articles written by Qobuz music experts.
