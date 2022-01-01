Revolutionise. Shape. Change.

|
Opting for membership with the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) is a way to make sure you are getting the support you need to excel, whatever path you take in the chemical sciences.
Without this community, the RSC couldn’t support the incredible work of scientists, researchers, educators and peers around the world as they work to advance the chemical sciences — and we’re inviting you to be a part of it.
Making chemistry more accessible to all
Final-year undergraduate chemistry student Symiah Barnett has used her RSC membership for many activities to make chemistry more accessible. Symiah has been a member of the RSC since her first year of university, joining after encouragement from her personal tutor. “I chose to study chemistry as a way of understanding the world around me,” says Symiah.
She developed an enthusiasm for environmental chemistry by taking an internship at the Archipelagos Institute of Marine Conservation. Symiah says, “While I was there, I had the chance to write a paper on my findings which were published in the RSC’s January bulletin. I also presented my findings at #EnvChem2020 — an event I previously saw on the RSC’s website and contacted Tom Sizumr to ask if I could speak, who encouraged me to present.”
Rewarding. Supportive. Community.
“Inclusion and diversity are such important topics to me as a black female chemist with a learning difficulty,” says Symiah. “There are many barriers within the field of chemistry but recognising where they have been put in place and discussing how we can remove them can improve the situation for the next generation of chemical scientists. As a body, the RSC has been performing some great work in terms of trying to create a more inclusive and diverse chemistry community.”
