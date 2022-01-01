The RSC provides support for members at every stage of their careers. Take final year undergraduate chemistry student Symiah. She’s been a member of the RSC since her first year of university, after encouragement from her tutor. Aside from the vital work Symiah has been doing to support the RSC in their inclusion and diversity initiatives, she has been using her membership to attend many events and conferences. Symiah says: “Inclusion and diversity are such important topics to me as a Black female chemist with a learning difficulty. There are many barriers within the field of chemistry but recognising where they have been put in place and discussing how we can remove them can improve the situation for the next generation of chemical scientists. It’s truly up to you how much you take from the RSC, but I would encourage everyone to become an active member and truly benefit from being part of the society.”