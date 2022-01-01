Advancing chemistry – together Find out how The Royal Society of Chemistry can offer you the support you need to

shape chemistry’s future. Connecting scientists, inspiring curious minds It’s never too late to broaden your horizons. Why not explore the possibilities that come with being a member of The Royal Society of Chemistry The RSC is the world's leading chemistry community, with over 50,000 members across the globe. As varied and unique as RSC members are, they are all a part of an international community that strives to evolve the advancement of chemical sciences. The RSC champions the profession of chemistry, not only setting high standards but also celebrating the success and excellence of its members. This professional body is made up of a diverse community of everyone from academics to scientists to students. Lecturer Wade Peterson MRSC says, “I find the organisation to be very welcoming, it feels young and vibrant. I have found being a member extremely useful and it enhances my presence within the scientific community.” Find out more Take your place in a global community The RSC provide support for members at every stage of their career. There are plenty of membership options to suit all and you’ll be connected with chemical scientists from all over the world. This allows members to have the knowledge, tools and resources required to pave a future in chemistry, staying at the forefront of an exciting and innovative profession. Dr Steve Acquah MRSC is an associate research professor of chemistry and digital media and has been recognised by The Royal Society of Chemistry as one of the top ‘175 Faces of Chemistry’. Of his experience being a member of the RSC, Acquah says “it allows you to be creative and do something outside your comfort zone. Challenge yourself to make a difference in the lives of other members. Even discussing your problems can make a big difference, you know you are not alone and it’s a good feeling to be connected.” Find out more Start your adventure in chemistry now Whether you have a casual interest in chemistry and like the sound of affiliate membership, or you’re a student who wants to connect with like-minded peers, the six membership categories on offer with the RSC all reflect a particular level of experience, with focused benefits to match. Lecturer Yi Jin MRSC says, “being a member, you are associated with a reputable, world-leading chemistry society. I tell all my students to become part of the community. With the RSC, you feel like you’re being supported, and not just by one person or scheme, but the whole society.” Whatever your relationship is with chemical sciences, the RSC will have a membership option to suit you, allowing you to get the support, resources and connections you need to thrive. To discover more stories from RSC members, click here. Or to find out about affiliate membership, click here.