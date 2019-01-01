Accessibility Links

Science books

Do you have an insatiable thirst for knowledge? Are you curious about the world around you, and always on the lookout for something new? In that case, you’re probably keen to get your nose into a good science book. But where to begin?

We read a lot of popular science books here at BBC Science Focus, so you can rely on us for interviews with best-selling authors, features and extracts from leading academics, and our top picks to get you started in our science book reading lists.

And you don’t have to limit yourself to non-fiction, we have plenty of sci-fi books to keep you dimension hopping long into the future.

The mystery of language: how children learn to speak their mother tongue © Getty Images
Everyday science

The mystery of language How children learn to speak their mother tongue

The Human Body

The Science of Being Human There’s a lot more to being human than you think

Planet Earth

The real value of Greenland is in the ice, rather than the minerals

Robert Elliott Smith: Are algorithms inherently biased? © Getty Images
Future Technology

Robert Elliott Smith Are algorithms inherently biased?

Make the best meal of the day better with science
Everyday science

Breakfast 5 ways science makes the best meal of the day even better

Reading lists

Whatever you're into, these are our pick of the best science books to read.
The 6 books on The Royal Society Science Book Prize 2019 shortlist

Really, really big books about space © Getty Images

7 really, really big books about space

The science of happiness: six books to brighten up your January © Getty Images

The science of happiness 7 books to bring a smile to your face

Science books for kids The best books for budding scientists

Top 5 Richard Feynman books

Wellcome Book Prize 2019 longlist announced

More reading inspiration

Science book extracts

Get a taster of the latest releases
Antartica: the remarkable life that survives the coldest continent © John Brown
Nature

Antarctica The remarkable life that survives the coldest continent

A beginner's guide to stargazing, no telescope required © Getty Images
Space

A beginner’s guide to stargazing, no telescope required

Why the sky is dark at night © Getty Images
Space

Olbers’ Paradox Why the sky is dark at night

Science Focus Podcast

We talk to some of the leading scientists, academics and authors about their books and ideas
A Philosopher giving that Lecture on the Orrery in which a lamp is put in place of the Sun, by Joseph Wright of Derby, exhibited 1766, oil on canvas © Derby Museums Trust
Everyday science

Dr Tilly Blyth How has art influenced science?

Bill Bryson: What should we know about how our bodies work? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Bill Bryson What should we know about how our bodies work?

Can we live in a world without religion? – Richard Dawkins © Jana Lenzova
Everyday science

Richard Dawkins Can we live in a world without religion?

Gretchen McCulloch: How has the internet affected how we communicate? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast How has the internet affected how we communicate?

Science history books

To understand the science of today, you need to discover the science of the past
Freud was surprised: A brief history of the flashback © Getty Images

Freud was surprised: A brief history of the flashback

Dragon breath, vomiting slugs and pigeon remedies: 8 bizarre medical stories from history © Getty Images

Dragon breath, vomiting slugs and pigeon remedies 8 bizarre medical stories from history

Alien contact: a brief history of extraterrestrial languages © Getty Images

Alien contact A brief history of extraterrestrial languages

Author interviews

We talk to leading scientists, academics and authors about their books.
To listen to more of the interview, including James Lovelock’s reflections on his life and career © Alamy
Planet Earth

James Lovelock On cyborgs, turning 100 and the coming age of the Novacene

Getting under your skin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Getting under your skin The surprising life of our largest organ

gastrophysics1
The Human Body

The strange science of gastrophysics

More books, please!

There are plenty of great science books out there - check out some more good reads, interviews, features and extracts from the rest of our library
SETI team-up with planet-finding mission could herald breakthrough in search for alien life © Getty Images
Space

SETI team-up with planet-finding mission could herald breakthrough in search for alien life

What would happen if we turned off the jet stream? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

What would happen if we turned off the jet stream?

Planet Earth

How to reduce your carbon footprint – for next to nothing

Natalie Fee
From apples to gravitational waves: a brief history of gravity © Getty Images
Everyday science

A brief history of gravity From apples to gravitational waves

Space

NASA and the night sky celebrated in new book, Stargazing

Everyday science

Alan Turing My uncle's legacy should be for his triumphs, rather than his tragedy

The colourful history behind the science of colour © Getty Images
Everyday science

The history of colour and the colourful science behind it

The Paradox of the Coriolis Effect, Hurricane Alley and Radio Thunder © Getty Images
Planet Earth

The Paradox of the Coriolis Effect, Hurricane Alley and Radio Thunder

5 interesting facts about volcanoes to shake up what you know about them © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Volcanoes 5 things that’ll shake up what you know about them

How British scientists inspired and ensured Einstein's place in history (Albert Einstein (1879 - 1955) speaking during his Science And Civilization lecture at the Royal Albert Hall, London © Getty Images)
Everyday science

How British scientists inspired and ensured Einstein’s place in history

