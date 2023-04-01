When you’re having a cast removed, why doesn’t the machine cut your limb?
A GP explains why the machine stops short of a horror movie ending.
An orthopaedic cast is usually removed with a special cast saw, which is an oscillating power tool. While it might look like it could cause a lot of damage, a cast saw is designed with a sharp, small-toothed blade that rapidly oscillates back and forth over a very small angle to cut material.
This is quite different to a normal circular saw, which has a rotating blade. A cast saw needs resistance to cut, and is specially designed to slice through rigid materials such as plaster. If it comes into contact with soft tissues such as skin, there is less resistance and so the saw will not cause injury.
Read more:
- Why can’t bones grow back?
- How do I know if my toe is broken or just bruised?
- Does milk really build healthy bones?
- Why are our knees so prone to injury?
Asked by: Noel Walters, via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Nish Manek is a GP in London. She completed her medical degree at Imperial College and was runner-up in the University of London Gold Medal. Manek has also developed teaching courses for Oxford Medical School, and has penned articles for The Guardian and Pulse magazine.
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.